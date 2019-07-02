Killer tomato allergy attack threatens boy's life

THANK YOU: Darin and Tanya have thanked Nambour General Hospital for saving their son Keilan May, who had an allergic reaction to a tomato.

THANK YOU: Darin and Tanya have thanked Nambour General Hospital for saving their son Keilan May, who had an allergic reaction to a tomato. Warren Lynam

AN ALARMING allergic reaction to a cherry tomato resulted in 10-year-old Keilan May being rushed to Nambour General Hospital.

Keilan, from Woombye, ate the sinister tomato after a day of table tennis at Caboolture, and his dad, Darin May, said his son later started complaining of feeling unwell, vomiting and having trouble breathing.

"He was very panicked, he could hardly talk. We made the decision to take him to the hospital at about 10.30pm," Darin said.

"The doctors had a few theories about allergic reaction or anaphylaxis. All the treatments for these things were the same, they said.

"He responded pretty quickly to the treatment. Keilan could see his heart rate on the screen and was monitoring that very closely."

Arriving at the hospital late at night, Keilan was immediately put in a wheelchair and seen to by three nurses and two doctors.

"They were all extremely calm and kept talking to Keilan about what was happening because they could see he was quite panicked about the whole situation," Darin said.

Darin and the rest of the family wanted to thank the hospital for looking after Keilan, who had since recovered and was enjoying his school holidays with his silkie bantams and other farm animals.

"Just a final thank you to the hospital staff for their care," Darin said. "They have a hard job and people who arrive there need to respect them and know that they are always doing their best.

"There is never any reason for abuse or violence.

"No one should have to go to work and be abused. These people do the job they do because they want to help people, just like teachers, police, paramedics. This needs to be remembered by people."