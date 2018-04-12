Menu
Generic racing images at Caulfield races. Saturday. Sept 2. 2017. Picture: David Crosling
Horses

Steel spikes found on racetrack in alleged sabotage

12th Apr 2018 2:12 PM

KILMORE races have been abandoned over concerns of a possible sabotage attempt after two 40cm-long steel rods were found driven into the track at the 400m mark.

Racing Victoria stewards were forced to call off the meeting after they couldn't be satisfied that the track was 100 per cent safe.

The stakes were discovered just before the home straight during a routine inspectation led by chief steward Robert Cram two hours before the first race.

"This is not a result of track staff," Cram said told Racing.com.

 

One of the steel stakes found in the Kilmore course proper.
"It appears that the steel stakes have come from outside of the track and they were driven into the turf near the 400m mark."

Kilmore Race Club chief executive Ben Murphy said the situation was extremely disappointing.

"It's a police matter. We take this extremely seriously and we will leave no stone unturned to track down the culprits," he said.

