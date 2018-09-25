KILNER COMBO: Father and daughter combine with She's Choosie

RACING: The father and daughter team of Greg and Leah Kilner has combined again for another win at Clarence River Jockey Club, with three-year-old She's Choosie storming home to take out a strong win in The Daily Examiner Benchmark 58 Handicap yesterday.

Coming into the race as the top weight, the drop back in distance proved to be a good call as She's Choosie notched up her fifth win in 11 starts.

Jockey Leah Kilner said she was pleased with the win.

"She is a three-year-old filly taking on the older horses and she had the big weight but she did the job nicely,” she said.

"She is a really quality filly and I think she will go places and she was just on today.

"It was always a bit of a query being only a three-year-old taking on the older horses and she had to carry the top weight today, which was a big effort, so it was really pleasing to win.

"I always thought she would run a good race.”

Trainer Greg Kilner said he considered giving She's Choosie a spell after her sixth-place finish on the Gold Coast in August but decided to keep her racing.

"I thought she pulled up a bit sore but there was no grass in the paddock so I thought I'd keep her going,” he said.

"I thought she would go well, it's always hard for a three-year-old filly to give weight up to other horses but she ran well.

"We could go back to Brisbane or Port Macquarie Race Cup but we will see what happens.”