POWERING HOME: She's Choosie, piloted by Leah Kilner, wins race 4 at the Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday.
Horses

KILNER COMBO: Father and daughter combine with She's Choosie

Jarrard Potter
by
25th Sep 2018 5:05 PM
RACING: The father and daughter team of Greg and Leah Kilner has combined again for another win at Clarence River Jockey Club, with three-year-old She's Choosie storming home to take out a strong win in The Daily Examiner Benchmark 58 Handicap yesterday.

Coming into the race as the top weight, the drop back in distance proved to be a good call as She's Choosie notched up her fifth win in 11 starts.

Jockey Leah Kilner said she was pleased with the win.

"She is a three-year-old filly taking on the older horses and she had the big weight but she did the job nicely,” she said.

"She is a really quality filly and I think she will go places and she was just on today.

"It was always a bit of a query being only a three-year-old taking on the older horses and she had to carry the top weight today, which was a big effort, so it was really pleasing to win.

"I always thought she would run a good race.”

Trainer Greg Kilner said he considered giving She's Choosie a spell after her sixth-place finish on the Gold Coast in August but decided to keep her racing.

"I thought she pulled up a bit sore but there was no grass in the paddock so I thought I'd keep her going,” he said.

"I thought she would go well, it's always hard for a three-year-old filly to give weight up to other horses but she ran well.

"We could go back to Brisbane or Port Macquarie Race Cup but we will see what happens.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

    Local Partners