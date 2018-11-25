Kilner hoping run of hot form continues on Chloride

RACING: Grafton apprentice Leah Kilner will be out to maintain her perfect winning record aboard Murwillumbah galloper Chloride when he steps up in class but drops dramatically in the weights at Ballina today.

Kilner is unbeaten after four rides on Chloride, most recently when the seven-year-old put up a tremendous performance first-up at Grafton on October 30. Having his first start for Murwillumbah trainer Paul Nipperess, Chloride was a betting-ring drifter ($12 to $19) but bravely shouldered 62.5kg to victory in a Benchmark 58 Hcp over 1200m.

Previously trained by Liam Munro, Chloride has now won 10 of his 40 starts and this year has discovered the best form of his career, winning four of his past six starts.

After Kilner takes her 1.5kg claim today, Chloride will drop a whopping 9.5kg and carry only 53kg in the Northern Star Open Hcp (1255m).

"He's certainly earned a crack at this Open Hcp on Monday and I think he should race well again with the benefit of that huge weight drop,” said Nipperess.

"Leah rides him very well and is four from four on him. Hopefully she can extend that record on Monday.”

Chloride has only been with Nipperess a few months, but he wasn't surprised he was able to win first-up with the 62.5kg.

"I've only had him about 10 weeks, but I set him to win first-up and had him ready to roll. It was obviously a fantastic effort with the 62.5kg,” said Nipperess.

"And looking back over his form, that's the best time he's ever run over 1200m, so I think he's obviously come back in great shape.

"Leah had to take a sit on him the other day at Grafton when one of the favourites (Princess Elle) cut him off early, but I expect him to lead in Monday's race.”

During Chloride's previous preparation for Liam Munro earlier this year, Kilner rode the gelding to three consecutive all-the-way wins at Lismore (first-up over 1300m on March 17) and at Grafton (over 1410m on April 20 and again over 1610m on May 20). Kilner made way for senior riders at his next two starts when he stepped up in distance for a fourth in a Benchmark 70 over 1900m at Canterbury on June 6 and 11th in a Benchmark 70 over 2240m at Doomben on June 27.

Chloride's rivals include Brisbane sprinter Kievann, the 60kg topweight, Gold Coast galloper Powerful Saga, Coffs Harbour mare Florelle and local sprinter Siroccan Lad.