Kim Sheehy (left) waits for the verdict in the knockout round of The Voice.
Kim delivers knockout blow on The Voice

11th Jun 2019 3:04 PM
KIM Sheehy has made it through a tense sing-off in reality show The Voice to progress through to its battle rounds.

The former Maclean singer and teacher, who previously was on the show in 2016, requalified this year and chose to be on Guy Sebastian's team.

For the three way battle, Sebastian asked them to each sing a song by Shawn Mendes, and challenged her to sing his song "In My Blood"

Performing last, Sheehy gained the audience's approval as well as coach Boy George, all who praised her approach to the song.

Sebastian agreed, saying she really connected to what he had asked of all three, to find the emotion and vulnerability of the music.

She will now progress to the one-on-one battle stage of the competition next week.

