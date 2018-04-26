Rule change a Giant bonus says Kim Green

Kimberlee Green and Geva Mentor at the Captain’s Call this week.

Kimberlee Green and Geva Mentor at the Captain’s Call this week.

GIANTS captain Kim Green believes a significant rule change introduced for season two of Super Netball will play into the hands of her team as they bid to claim their first crown in the world's top domestic netball competition.

The former Diamonds midcourter, making her Super Netball return on Sunday after knee surgery, believes the new bonus point rule for winning quarters will benefit the Giants who she claims has the best bench in the Super Netball.

The introduction of the rule, which could see losing teams still end the game with three points, has sparked various discussions on how it will affect the game with many believing it will force coaches to play their top seven continuously.

But Green believes any Giants player can be rotated in and out of the game without the team missing a beat, allowing coaches to rest players and decreasing the potential risk of injury.

"We won't be giving out caps for caps sake. Everyone will have to earn it, that's for sure,' Green, who is being supported in the Giants leadership role by English import shooter Jo Harten and defender Sam Poolman.

"Now, with this points bonus, anyone who gets on will have earned that cap.

"It's not like the old days when people would get thrown in if a team was five goals up.

"We have 10 solid players. In my opinion, the three not on the court would be wanted by every other team.

"You would have to question whether every team has that sort of experience.''

The Giants are hoping to celebrate coach Julie Fitzgerald's 300th game milestone with victory in Sunday's Grand Final rematch with Sunshine Coast Lightning at Qudos Bank Arena.

Fitzgerald is the most experienced coach in the league and has a 69 per cent winning record.

But Lighting coach Noeline Taurua, who lead her side to the Super Netball success last year, boasts the highest winning percentage of any coach in the league with her 81 per cent stikerate.

Key to the Giants success in the match will be restricting ball to sharpshooter Caitlin Bassett, the most prolific shooter in the 2017 competition with 682 goals from 724 attempts at an extraordinary 94.2 per cent accuracy.

The Swifts will also tackle on a team from north of the border in their season opener with the NSW side to play the Queensland Firebirds.