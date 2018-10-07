Backlash over Kim Kardashian’s ‘vulgar’ selfie

KIM Kardashian has copped a backlash over her latest selfie, with fans labelling the image "desperate" and "sad".

The stylish star, 37, shared a provocative photo of herself clad in a teeny-tiny Chanel bikini, which showed off her incredibly toned hourglass figure.

"Chanel vintage, let's please be specific," Kardashian captioned the image.

But the image prompted angry comments from fans who branded it "sad" and "vulgar".

Many questioned why she would post such sexualised images considering her young children would one day see them.

One follower implored her to think of her "impressionable young daughter" while another commenter questioned whether the body in the shot was really Kim's.

Others described the image as "disgusting", with one fan telling Kardashian: "You're better than this, keep it for your husband.

The "nipplekini" was from Chanel's spring 1996 collection, and was worn by supermodels like Eva Herzigova and Stella Tennant on the runway.

This is not the first time Kim has worn the doll-sized swimsuit.

On Monday she shared a picture in bed, while sticking out her tongue in a suggestive style.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.