Kim Kardashian West has opened up about her weight gain with fans on Instagram. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kim Kardashian West has opened up about her weight gain with fans on Instagram. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian reveals surprise weight gain

5th Nov 2019 11:35 AM

KIM Kardashian is getting back on the exercise wagon after "falling off" of her normally intense routine and gaining eight kilograms.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, revealed on her Instagram stories that she's gained 18 pounds (8.16 kilograms) over the last year-and-a-half and is looking to snap back into shape before she turns 40 next October.

 

Kardashian in July last year. Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images
Kardashian in July last year. Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images

"Guys we're doing a night workout before my dinner which I never do … but I figure we have to get into it at some point," she said on social media.

"Sometimes we fall off and sometimes we really gotta get it together, this is one of my falling off times where I am up, I think 18 lbs (8.16 kilograms) up from what I was a year and a half ago, so to feel good I just need to get a really good goal weight, so that means working out at all costs."

The KKW Beauty founder shared more snaps of her climbing the Stairmaster to help reach her goal, saying that it's her "eating" that led to her weight gain.

"It's my eating. I work out but it's like, my eating," she shared. "But (my trainer) Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I'm 40."

Although Kim spoke about gaining weight, it didn't stop her from putting her striking figure on display in her Elle Woods-inspired Halloween costume.

 

View this post on Instagram

Legally Blonde

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Pictured late last month. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty/KKW Beauty
Pictured late last month. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty/KKW Beauty

