Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kanye West interview on breakdown
Kanye West interview on breakdown
Celebrity

Kim ‘rushes’ Kanye to emergency room

by New York Post
24th Jul 2018 3:58 AM

Kanye West isn't taking any chances with his health.

Kim Kardashian took her husband to the emergency room on Sunday for treatment for the flu so that West could be prescribed antibiotics, the New York Post reported.

 

The trip to the Los Angeles-area hospital was a quick one, with the couple checking out as quickly as they checked in.

The "Ultralight Beam" rapper, 41, is back home and resting.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West with their children Saint, Chicago & North. Picture: Twitter / @KimKardashian.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West with their children Saint, Chicago & North. Picture: Twitter / @KimKardashian.

West has been tweeting about issues with sinus headaches recently.

"Whenever you're feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say … thank god I don't have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear …" he wrote on July 14.

He later added, "I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f - g cat scan after because it was so bad.

This article was originally published inthe New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

celebrity editors picks kanye west kim kardashian

Top Stories

    Customers determined to fight ANZ bank closure decision

    premium_icon Customers determined to fight ANZ bank closure decision

    Business Bank decision to close its door has prompted an angry response from its customers.

    Blunt email sparks action for Ulmarra

    premium_icon Blunt email sparks action for Ulmarra

    News 'His family have gone through enough tragedy and disaster'

    National interest in auction shows investors taking note

    premium_icon National interest in auction shows investors taking note

    Business The Clarence Coast is in the sights of investors says a local agent

    PEDAL POWER: Junior mountain bikers conquer Toowoomba track

    premium_icon PEDAL POWER: Junior mountain bikers conquer Toowoomba track

    Sport Event part of Australian and Queensland Enduro series

    Local Partners