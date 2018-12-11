Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kim Kardashian West and mum Kris Jenner. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West and mum Kris Jenner. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Celebrity

Kris feared Kim becoming a ‘crazy drug addict’

by Jaclyn Hendricks
11th Dec 2018 8:39 AM

MUM knows best.

During an appearance on Busy Tonight, Kim Kardashian revealed mumager Kris Jenner had a hand in ceasing her wild ways, including past drug use.

"I would tell my mum everything - we always had such a close relationship so I would come home and be like, 'Oh my God, Mum, I did ecstasy last night,'" the mother-of-three said.

"And she was like, 'You're gonna ruin yourself.' She was so upset, and she never did drugs so she was just so upset thinking that I was gonna turn into something, and be this crazy drug addict, and I was like, you know what, she's so right, I'm so over it," she said.

Kardashian, 38, has been candid about her past experiences, sharing on a previous episode on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she was high on ecstasy while filming her infamous 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J.

 

Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Ray J. Picture: John Shearer/WireImage
Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Ray J. Picture: John Shearer/WireImage

"I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen," Kardashian said on her E! reality series.

The beauty mogul also shared that others have a tough time believing she needed to be tamed.

"People that were close to me, that obviously know that life of mine, they're like, 'I can't believe you said that.' And I was like, 'Well, I mean, I never really hide anything,'" Kardashian said.

"(I think) it's just weird to people that I've done ecstasy but I don't drink, I don't smoke weed, I don't do anything. So it's weird to have done that."

Kardashian has since settled down with third husband Kanye West.

 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in New York. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in New York. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
celebrity drug addiction kim kardashian kris jenner reality tv

Top Stories

    Three year old girl in house during 'revenge shooting'

    premium_icon Three year old girl in house during 'revenge shooting'

    News 'There is always a potential for a bullet to ricochet with dire consequences'

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Who was your No.1 in the Power 30?

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Who was your No.1 in the Power 30?

    News Readers vote on the who's who of the Clarence Valley

    Barilaro makes decision on Iluka ambulance station

    premium_icon Barilaro makes decision on Iluka ambulance station

    Health Did Deputy Premier provide the Christmas gift on Iluka's wishlist?

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners