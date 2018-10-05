Menu
Kim sues bodyguard for a whopping sum. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Kim sues bodyguard for whopping sum

by New York Post
5th Oct 2018 2:35 AM

IT'S been two years since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, and her former security guard Pascal Duvier is now being sued.

Duvier, who left Kardashian alone in her apartment to guard her sisters at a nightclub the night of the robbery, and ProtectSecurity (the company he worked for), are the targets of a $US 6.1 million ($AUD 8.5) lawsuit by insurance company AIG, reports TMZ.

 

Kim recounts the ordeal to sister Khloe. Picture: Supplied
The $6.1 million is the amount AIG paid to Kardashian for the stolen jewels - including a massive diamond ring.

The suit places much of the blame for the robbery on Duvier, sighting security breaches at the hotel that he failed to correct.

AIG also claims Duvier failed to point out several problems including an insecure front gate of the hotel and a malfunctioning intercom system.

On the night of the robbery, gunmen posing as cops gagged and tied up the star. he was left in her bathtub as they ran off with her jewellery

Kim Kardashian tweets about her bodyguard Pascal Duvier. Picture: Supplied
At least 17 people have been arrested in connection to the jewellery heist.

Shortly after the robbery, Duvier was sacked by the Kardashian family.

"He was let go because they are bringing on an entirely new team," an insider told Page Six.

 

This article was originally published in theNew York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

