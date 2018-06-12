Menu
Kimberley College headmaster Paul Thomson and three of his family members have been sacked from their positions at the controversial Brisbane school.
Education

College principal, family members sacked

by Domanii Cameron
12th Jun 2018 1:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIMBERLEY College principal Paul Thomson has been sacked along with wife Jennifer, daughter Amy and her husband Kevin Ferguson.

The four family members were issued letters regarding their termination this morning from the school's board.

It's understood the four did not supply the board with a response to their show cause notices by last Friday after being suspended.

However Debbie Thomson, who was also suspended, did issue hers and remains suspended pending the review into the school's financial management.

MORE TO COME.

