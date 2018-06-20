Police monitoring private school

QUEENSLAND Police is monitoring the unfolding saga at the embattled Kimberley College following allegations of financial mismanagement.

The news comes one week after Principal Paul Thomson and three of his family members were sacked from the embattled Carbrook school.

Thomson and his family members all deny wrongdoing.

In a statement to The Courier-Mail, a police spokeswoman said The Financial and Cyber Crime Group had received preliminary information "concerning the financial operations of an accredited non-State school at Carbrook".

"Logan detectives will also be liaising with the FCCG in relation to an allegation concerning this school," she said.

Mr Thomson could not be reached for comment but has previously denied any claims of mismanagement.

Meanwhile, in a separate court case, a Federal Court yesterday ruled that the date for "calling" a general meeting by Kimberley College members be extended.

It comes after a letter dated May 30 was signed by members including Mr Thomson and members of his family who called for the immediate resignation of the board and a general meeting to pass their removal.

The members claimed the board was not validly appointed because of a change to the constitution of the Kimberley College in 2017.

Under the amended constitution, a person must first be a 'member' of the college before they can be appointed as a director.

However several of the purported members who sought membership under the same constitution have also had their membership called into question, because they were approved by the directors who they are challenging.

MinterEllison and Mills Oakley Lawyers yesterday agreed that a court needed to establish who was and wasn't a member.

It comes after the members put forward seven replacement directors.

Parents and members of the school community leave Kimberley College after a meeting. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

Board chair Paul Wilton said the college's constitution was written to make sure anyone with an interest could become a member and vote at an AGM.

"The alternative position, that is being considered by the court, is that Paul Thomson, Jennifer Thomson, Jacob Brown and Rhys Davis should decide who can be a member and have control over the college's affairs," he said.

"The board cannot support that view especially when the college is dealing with serious issues that concern teachers, students and families, and not just the Thomson and Ferguson families.

"The court will need to help determine who should or can become a member.

"The board would like to see a broad, representative membership inclusive of the entire college community."

Members of the board are expected to stand down at the meeting that has been proposed for September this year.

Meanwhile regulatory body Queensland College of Teachers director John Ryan said the body was seeking further information about a matter related to teacher registration.

"As it's an ongoing matter we will not be commenting any further at this stage."

The Non-State Schools Accreditation Board yesterday said it could not comment again.