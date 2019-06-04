Kim's big moment turns heads

TALENT: Kim Sheehy listens to the judges after successfully passing the blind auditions on The Voice .

KIM Sheehy was sent home after what she describe as one of the most amazing moments she's had on stage on The Voice in 2016.

This year, returning as one of the show's All-Stars, the former Maclean singer had unfinished business.

Auditioning again, with the song she prepared with coach Delta Goodrem four years ago, Ms Sheehy turned three chairs to re-enter the competition.

Shown last night on television, Ms Sheehy said her performance of Joni Mitchell's iconic Both Sides Now was a challenge as she had to rely on the emotion coming through her voice.

"It's not a song that shows off vocally,” she said. "It's way more about the emotion, and that's hard when you've got four chairs with their back to you.

"They really have to feel that emotion through your voice.”

Ms Sheehy said she wasn't aware of who had turned until she had finished, ensconced entirely within the moment.

Then came the big decision. To go with Delta again, or someone new?

"In 2016 when I did my blind audition I was so so nervous,” she said. "I don't remember being on stage, I don't remember talking.

"When I watched it back, it was like I wasn't there.

"This time, I wanted to be present and articulate my story after I sung and I really calmed myself down "

After careful consideration, Ms Sheehy decided to go with new The Voice judge Guy Sebastian, and said she was after a different voice and feedback.

"My goal going into these blinds was to have a choice - I wanted to get a number of chairs,” he said.

"I learned and connected with Delta so much last time, but I felt that we'd already done this journey together and to choose her again would be like replaying history.

"I really wanted to get that other person's perspective.”

You can follow Ms Sheehy's journey on NBN Television weeknights.