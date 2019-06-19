Kim's second stint on The Voice ends at battle

SHE may have delivered a performance that was describe as one of the best battles ever seen on the show, but it wasn't enough for former Maclean singer Kim Sheehy to stay on The Voice.

Shown on Tuesday night, her battle round against Chynna Taylor had them sing the INXS classic "Never Tear Us Apart".

Despite praise for both singers, coach Guy Sebastian said he would choose the singer that really reached out and grabbed the opportunity, and chose Chynna.

Kim still had one more opportunity to reach the live finals when Sebastian chose his wildcard, but he chose to take Elsa Clement.

Posting on her Facebook page last night, Ms Sheehy paid tribute to Chynna, saying she had the best week rehearsing and getting to know her, and she was in love with everything about their performance.

"Thanks so much to everyone for being part, @guysebastian for incredible mentoring and @thevoiceau for their constant support of me and my artistry," she wrote.

"Can't wait to show you what I got up my sleeve."

Ms Sheehy entered the show this year as one of their "All Star contestants", and previously made the live finals in 2016.