Kim's time to battle tonight

Kim Sheehy performs Hearts A Mess by Gotye on her first live show of The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9

Kim Sheehy performs Hearts A Mess by Gotye on her first live show of The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9 Channel 9

KIM Sheehy will continue her second journey on reality singing show The Voice tonight as she enters the first of the battle rounds.

This is the second time round for the former Maclean singer, now based in Sydney as a music teacher and performer.

Previously in 2016, she reached the final 'live' rounds under the tutelage of mentor Delta Goodrem, and was voted out after her performance of Gotye's song Heart's A Mess (pictured right)

This year, she chose new judge Guy Sebastian despite describing the experience with Goodrem last time as life-changing.

The Voice is on from 7.30pm on NBN television.