Kindies at risk of failing without urgent funding

QUEENSLAND community kindergartens are calling on the State Government to save the centres by funding free care to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

C&K chief executive Jane Bourne said the service with more than 350 community kindergartens was concerned that the Federal Government's funding package to make childcare free announced yesterday would see parents flock to those services.

Queensland’s community kindergartens are calling on the State Government for a funding package to ensure they survive the coronavirus crisis.

"We are really concerned if the State Government doesn't support us to keep our centres open, probably as well as free for as long as possible, our kindergartens won't be viable," she said.

"So we really need our State Government to rally round and support us with a package that can make centres, free as well as childcare centres will be.

"I have been speaking with the State Government and I know they're trying to do as much as possible."

But they were calling on the Queensland government to support them, ensuring their teachers and educators could remain employed and community kindergartens stay open for families.

"We're calling on the Queensland Government to support community kindergartens in staying open.

"We need to ensure that Queensland children receive a high quality kindergarten experience, that our teachers and educators remain employed."

Yesterday, the Federal Government announced it would make childcare free from Sunday night with the existing rebate and subsidy system replaced during the pandemic.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the state government was acutely aware of the issues the community kindergarten sector were facing.

"Following the Federal Government's announcement yesterday, we are working through all the options to find a resolution to ensure the viability of C&K centres," she said.

"We will continue to maintain contact with the relevant stakeholders so we can work together to find the best solution to support parents, teachers, operators and most importantly children through this unprecedented crisis."

Originally published as Kindies at risk of failing without urgent funding