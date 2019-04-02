Menu
HEARTWARMING: Anita North said she and her husband Joel were grateful for the generosity of the local community who have responded to their GoFundMe campaign to pay for the $130,0000 brain surgery he requires to remove a brain tumour the size of a golf-ball.
Community

Kindness of strangers gives couple light during dark time

Alison Paterson
by
2nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:13 AM
THE wife of a man stricken with a golfball-size tumour in his brain said they were overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers helping them raise the $130,000 needed to pay for an operation.

Anita North said hundreds of people had donated money for the life-saving operation, many of them complete strangers.

She said it was a beacon of light during the dark time since her husband Joel's diagnosis.

The GoFundMe campaign, which has been running for 10 days, has so far raised around $117,000.

"It opens your heart when they leave a little note saying 'I don't know you but I hope you get through this', it's incredible," Mrs North said.

"Last week I was able to book in Joel for the surgery with Dr Charlie Teo for April 15. I also want to thank Oke Andersson - he was so beautiful and gave us $10,000 which helped get us over the line so we could book in the operation as we have to pay this in advance."

She said it was a very strange time for the couple "because, symptomatically, he's just normal Joel".

"But we are on high alert for seizure-watch, he can't be left alone," Mrs North said.

"There's lots of mental preparation, so we are surrounding ourselves with family and friends and trying to soak up the good life while we can."

Mr Andersson said he was happy to assist the pair.

"I've been raising money for brain cancer (research) for about eight years," he said.

Mrs North said knowing her husband would be operated on by leading surgeon Dr Teo offered some peace of mind.

"Knowing we are in good hands offers some reassurance on the dark moments in the middle of the night when you wake up petrified," she said.

"Whatever happens we are are really lucky to have Dr Teo."

On April 6 a fundraiser will be held at Korinderie Ridge with wood fired pizza and music. RSVP to Tara by phoning 0439 605 333.

To donate to the campaign, visit gofundme.com and search for "Joel North".

