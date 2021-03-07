KINDY KIDS! My First Year 2021 is coming soon!

It's that time of year when The Daily Examiner captures the beautiful bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Photographer Adam Hourigan has been busy visiting each school in the area to show off your new school starter this year.

If you've subscribed to reach this article, thanks very much. There's just one more step to ensure you see all the smiling faces when we release our special feature on March 29.

Daily Examiner My First Year promo: It's that time of year again as The Daily Examiner gets ready to showcase every new kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley. Subscribe now to get all the amazing content!

From Wednesday 24 March 2021, The Daily Examiner website content will be housed in a dedicated section on The Daily Telegraph website.

If your subscription is currently through The Daily Examiner website, you'll need to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription to make sure you're ready for where the feature will be released.

Follow the link below to activate your Daily Telegraph subscription.

The revamped Daily Telegraph website will not only host every piece of journalism you've come to trust, but also offer the best in national and international news, sport, lifestyle and opinion writing.

You'll also be able to take advantage of the redesigned website, and a brand new app with improved layout and customisation.

By having your subscription early, you'll also see our special video series with kids from each of the school, asking them their thoughts about kindergarten, and what they see for the future. We've seen the previews already and they are super-duper cute.

So make sure you don't miss out on seeing your precious kids in their first official class photo, and follow the link above to ensure you've activated the free subscription.

Once you've done that- you're all set. We'll see you on March 29!