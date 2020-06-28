King Con completes early double on Grafton Cup Prelude Day

Con Karakatsanis knows the July Carnival well, pictured with his South Grafton Cup runner in 2017, Kasharn.

MURUNGAL may well back up in Thursday week’s Springboard To Fame 2YO on Grafton Cup Day after a tough win at the Clarence River Jockey Club today.

The Con Karakatsanis-trained Sydneysider was three wide throughout but ran away from his opposition to beat Tamworth juvenile Tools Down in the Westlawn Business Services 2YO Maiden Handicap (1015m).

A compact field contested the race at the 450m mark, with Tools Down on the barrier and Bay of Bengal splitting off on the inside, but jockey Koby Jennings held on an steamed through the middle to claim the spoils.

It was Murungal’s fifth start for his Warwick Farm trainer who will almost certainly aim for a second win in this year’s Tooheys XXXX Gold July Racing Carnival.

Today’s 2YO was the first race on the opening day of the five-meeting carnival worth more than $1.5 million in prizemoney.

The two main days, Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup meetings, are worth $470,000 and $545,000 each.

Murungal pocketed $10,250 for his win today with a $21,000 winners cheque for the $45,000 Springboard To Fame 2YO Showcase Plate (1400m) on Cup Day (Thursday, July 9).

The bay colt “deserved that,” Con Karakatsanis said.

“Especially his owners too, they are a great bunch.”

He said the Springboard To Fame 2YO is on the son of Wandjina’s racing radar.

“Hopefully if he pulls up well,” he said of the prospective Cup Day juvenile.

Karakatsanis’ carnival scored a fine double as well when Miss Clambake emerged from an awkward spot to win the second race of Grafton Cup Prelude Day.

Jennings made it a double as well, the Sydney jockey steering the four-year-old daughter to her first win at her fifth start in the Westlawn Business Loans Maiden Handicap (1620m).

Con Karakatsanis admitted Miss Clambake had been shuffled back midway through the race.

“But that’s why we’ve got Koby up here,” he said.

“He’s so valuable to our stable, we’ll take him with us anywhere we can”

The win was also even more valuable for Karakatsanis as his father, former trainer Tony Karakatsanis, owns the Elvestroem mare.