Can anyone stop Con Karakatsanis? (Pictured with one of his prize gallopers in 2014.) Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner
Horses

King Con maintains perfect record at July Carnival

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
PUNTERS will be getting behind Con Karakatsanis after the Warwick Farm trainer maintained a 100 per cent record during South Grafton Cup Day on Sunday.

Going in as heavy favourite, three-year-old gelding Kypreos did it the hard way from barrier one to edge Dwayne Schmidt’s Haven Road at the line in the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club Maiden Plate 1400m.

Karakatsanis gave credit to jockey Koby Jennings, who brought the young galloper from a tight spot in the corner to surge home out wide.

“Credit to Koby, that was a plum ride from barrier 1,” Karakatsanis said.

“It was a good win to knuckle down and finish over the top of them.”

Karakatsanis’ other two wins came on Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude Day, as Clambake and Murungal made it a successful start for the travelling trainer.

Karakatsanis will see Jennings take the reigns of five-year0old gelding Damit in Sunday afternoon’s race 5 Grafton Hire Class 3 Handicap 1400m, where he sits well-placed in behind leading favourite Bugalugs, trained by Grafton’s John Shelton and ridden by Ben Looker.

Looker had an electric start to South Grafton Cup Day, leading Stephen Lee-trained Patriot Missile to victory by the narrowest of margins in the 2200m Crown Hotel & Motel Class 1 & Maiden plate staying opener on Sunday.

Looker is hoping to make this another July Carnival to remember, after a string of impressive results in 2019.

con karakatsanis july carnival 2020 kypreos
Grafton Daily Examiner

