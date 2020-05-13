King doing more than just Scraping By on dog track

GRAFTON Greyhounds race again this afternoon with a very good 11-event card set down for decision.

We have five heats of a Ladbrokes Switch 1-4 series over 407m and finding a winner of these heats will be very hard.

Actually, the way I’ve been tipping lately could apply to a great song in the ’90s by D:Ream – Things Can Only Get Better.

Looking for a best bet tonight, I think punters can get the cash early in Race 2, the GDSC Maiden over 407m.

Scraping By, trained by Julie King and drawn perfectly in box one, does look the best of good things judging by his last start good second when leading to the shadows of the post, going down narrowly by one length in 23.23.

The winner, Kalang Beach, powered to the line and from this perfect box one draw I do think Scraping By will break his maiden. His time last week in getting beaten was a good 23.30 and if he produces that time today, he will be winning.

Kenny Staines has two new dogs to the area, namely Rhonda’s Izmir and Cedar Izmir, drawn in boxes three and six, and if there is any betting moves for either of these dogs, they have to be respected.

Looking for another winner on the night we are staying with the Julie King kennel and going to Race 3, the Willow Park Pre-Training Rearing Stakes over 305m.

Here we see the King-trained Pearson looking to continue on her winning way after a very impressive win at Lismore last Tuesday in a quick 14.88.

Drawing box five for this bitch won’t be a problem as this is the third time in a row, she has drawn the yellow ally.

Already the winner over this trip at Grafton in a good 17.56, Pearson would only have to begin as she has been lately to chalk up win number three tonight from just six starts.

Looking at one of our strong heats today of the Ladbrokes series I have gone to Race 7, the third of our heats, and we see three very strong chances.

I have tipped the Dave Irwin-trained Jimmy The Fox, drawn in box three, to return to the winners’ list. Jimmy The Fox has been racing in much stronger company of late and if he produces his best winning time of 23.08, running splits of 8.42 and 14.66, he will be right in the finish tonight.

Super Tie, drawn in box five, from the strong Andrew Monaghan team is a winner over this trip three times, breaking 23.30 with a best of 23.22, and he has a huge hope again tonight.

Then we have the Evelyn Harris-trained Boom Yah Bonus, who is drawn between these two dogs in box four, and he was a good winner here last week, leading all the way in a good time of 23.23.

As you can see it’s a tough race, but I will tip the ‘Fox’ in this one.

Race 9 tonight, the last of our five heats of the Ladbrokes Switch Series over 407m, sees another tough race to pick. I have gone for a bit of value here and tipped the Manny Antonelli-trained Sail Alone, drawn in box four.

Sail Alone has not had much luck in his races of late and if he can get down to a time of about 23.30 tonight I think he can get the chocolates at a decent price. Sail Alone is a winner at Casino in a good 23.34 and this time would win this race.

Nimble Valley from the Dessie Winters camp looks the danger to Sail Alone from his box two draw and he has a PB of 23.35, which would put him right in the finish tonight.

The last race is another very tricky race to pick. The Westlawn Finance Stakes over 480m looks to have three good winning hopes. I have picked the Col Graham-trained Inspire Us to continue on her winning way. Inspire Us was a last start winner over the unsuitable 305m trip here at Grafton in a good 17.50 and tonight, back up to her preferred distance of 480m, she looks very hard to beat.

Two Points Away drawn in box four from the Monaghan team is flying at the moment over the 407m trip, winning three of her last four starts, including a quick 23.15 win to her credit.

Also, Gavin Lowe’s Maserati Cloud, drawn perfectly in box one, has won six races and he would certainly be a big hope from the cherry tonight.

The first of 11 races begins at 3.12pm today and the last is at 6.29pm.