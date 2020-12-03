Wally ‘The King’ Lewis has detailed how how a kid from Cannon Hill became a rugby league legend in his new autobiography.

QUEENSLAND'S "King" Wally Lewis has delved into the family archives for a "warts-and-all" autobiography, covering everything from his sporting bloodline to his shock axing as Broncos captain.

"My Life: Wally Lewis", which is available now, is a book three years in the making, telling an all-encompassing story of how a kid from the Brisbane suburb of Cannon Hill became a rugby league legend.

It traces Lewis' family tree through to his playing days for the Brisbane Rugby League competition and onto becoming one of Queensland's greatest ever players. The Maroons great also opened up about the moment he was dropped as Broncos captain by then-coach Wayne Bennett back in 1990, revealing how big of a shock it was.

Image of Grant Kenny, Wally Lewis, Andrew Slack and Alan Border from ‘My Life: Wally Lewis’.

Image of Lincoln, Mitchell, Jamie-Lee Lewis from ‘My Life: Wally Lewis’.

Image of Young Wally at Valleys from ‘My Life: Wally Lewis’.

Wally Lewis pictured with his new autobiography. Image: Josh Woning

"This is a warts-and-all, access-all-areas version of events on and off the field and I've allowed unprecedented access to family archives for never-before-seen photos and memorabilia," Lewis said.

"On the field I might have become a player that people looked up to, but trust me, there's been plenty of ups and downs - they're all in the book and some of them will come as a shock to many.

"If this book was a footy match it would have all the intensity of a State of Origin decider.

The book has already had more than 16,000 pre-sales.

READ EXCLUSIVE EXCERPTS FROM 'MY LIFE: WALLY LEWIS' IN SATURDAY'S COURIER-MAIL AND THE SUNDAY MAIL

Originally published as King Wally reveals his life, 'warts and all'