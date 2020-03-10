How drug kingpin managed to avoid detection for 10 years

Mackay businessman Sean Matthew Cutler was sentenced to nine years' jail for drug trafficking. Picture: Facebook

A SUCCESSFUL Central Queensland businessman lived a double life as a drug trafficker, peddling $25 million of drugs and avoiding detection for 10 years by burying cash and drugs on his neighbours' farms.

From the outside Sean Matthew Cutler, 43, was a local success story: a highly regarded businessman who had built up a strong concreting business, making generous contributions to the Mackay community.

But another story emerged at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday where Cutler was revealed as a key player in a multimillion-dollar trafficking syndicate who bought $25 million worth of amphetamine, ice and marijuana between 2008 and 2018.

Prosecutor Sandra Cupina detailed how the sophisticated syndicate managed to escape authorities for a decade by using "little or no communication" and by Cutler burying cash and drugs onto his neighbours properties on the outskirts of Mackay.

Ms Cupina described the scope of the businessman's trafficking as "extraordinary".

"He was a major player in the syndicate distributing large quantities of drugs in the Mackay area," she said.

"It was 10 years of trafficking in high-level wholesale amounts of amphetamine."

The court was told Cutler came unstuck in 2017, when Queensland Police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission closed in on the syndicate.

Ms Cupina said Operation Oscar Decimal also led to the arrests of high-profile Brisbane restaurant owner Daniel Milos and Adon Nguyen, who are yet to come before the courts.

One of Cutler's two barristers, David James, said the father of two had a minor drug history and had become entangled in the syndicate after owing $8 million to Nguyen, who had a habit of "foisting on him very large quantities of drugs".

"What happened was that he got himself into this debt trap and … he just got in deeper and deeper as he tried to keep repaying the debt," Mr James said.

His defence team asked for special leniency because Cutler had admitted trafficking for 10 years, despite police only being aware of a six-month trafficking window.

The court was told despite battling an ice addiction, Cutler had been a hard worker his entire life as a cabinet maker and then in the mines.

In 2016, he bought a rundown concreting business and turned it into a business that employs 13 people and had done work for local mines, authorities and the Commonwealth Games.

Cutler was "highly regarded" for his contributions to the community, the court was told.

But Justice Soraya Ryan said she found it difficult to take those into account considering the "remarkable duration and volume" of his offending.

"I must say that any positive contribution you have made to the community has been swamped by the damage done to the community," she said.

While Justice Ryan accepted that the profits Cutler made went to repaying his debts, she said drugs had caused immeasurable pain across the world.

"These courts have seen those affected by methylamphetamine kill their innocent children," she said.

"Recent statistics are to the effect that 20 million life years are lost globally to death and disability due to illicit drug use."

Cutler was sentenced to nine years' jail and will be eligible for parole in 2024. - NewsRegional