Kings of the road hit town for Truck show

FLASH BACK: Grafton's Weekend Of Trucking saw a huge range of trucks parade down Prince St in 2016.

TODAY there'll be a lot of machinery moving through the streets of Grafton.

And a lot of pride as well.

The iconic trucking parade down Prince St has been a feature of each of the Grafton Truck Shows, and in it's 40th year, the organisers are hoping the people of Grafton get out and show their support as always.

"A lot of work goes into the trucks themselves, it's definitely a weekend for the guys to show off their big toys,” secretary and treasurer for the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Danielle Richards said.

"My husband returned home Tuesday night, and he's already started, and he'll still be going probably doing an all-nighter Friday to get it ready.”

Ms Richards said that with many truck drivers spending more time in their trucks than they do at home, they were proud to show off their livelihood to the community.

"They're very proud of what they do, and they're keen to show it off,” she said.

"There's a big of friendly rivalry as well.” The parade will start at 10am down Prince St, Grafton, and will proceed out to the Clarence River Jockey Club where the members will open at 11.30am.

There is free entry to the day through the members car park, and that gets you the truck show, the races and all entertainment.

Ms Richards said the tie-in with the Ulmarra Chip-In Cup day was a great drawcard.

"I think it's a great move to tie it in with the race day, it's another thing we can offer to the public,” she said.

"We're hoping for a huge crowd and hope the weather holds out.”

People will be get a close look at the trucks, with exhibitors showing off brand-new trucks, as well as market stalls, and lots of kids entertainment including egg and spoon races and free facepainting, with live entertainment kicking off at 4.30pm.

Ms Richards said it had been a big job organised, but it was a worthwhile event for the town.

"We're trying to rebuild it to what it was, and we have a vision to get it back to its heyday, and this year is a big step to achieving that,” she said.

"We'd encourage everyone to get behind a local event, and support the trucking community.

"They do a lot for Grafton and we're hoping to show them the support.”

PROGRAM

8am: Nominations Open Jacaranda Park.

10am: Parade commences down Prince Street.

11.30am: Gates open at the Racecourse to the public. You must go through the Members Carpark which is free entry into the truck show and races.

11.45am: NSW Fire & Rescue arrives.

12.45pm: Demonstration by NSW Fire & Rescue.

2pm: Kids Activities ( egg and spoon races, sack races, 3 legged races ).

3.05pm: Sky Divers jump from plane, land at winning post on the Racecourse.

3.30pm: Trophy Presentation, Auction, Raffle drawn.

4.30pm - 6.30pm: Blake O'Connor performs.

7pm - 9pm:Adam Eckersley Band performs.