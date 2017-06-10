17°
News

Kings of the road hit town for Truck show

Adam Hourigan
| 10th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
FLASH BACK: Grafton's Weekend Of Trucking saw a huge range of trucks parade down Prince St in 2016.
FLASH BACK: Grafton's Weekend Of Trucking saw a huge range of trucks parade down Prince St in 2016. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY there'll be a lot of machinery moving through the streets of Grafton.

And a lot of pride as well.

The iconic trucking parade down Prince St has been a feature of each of the Grafton Truck Shows, and in it's 40th year, the organisers are hoping the people of Grafton get out and show their support as always.

"A lot of work goes into the trucks themselves, it's definitely a weekend for the guys to show off their big toys,” secretary and treasurer for the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Danielle Richards said.

"My husband returned home Tuesday night, and he's already started, and he'll still be going probably doing an all-nighter Friday to get it ready.”

Ms Richards said that with many truck drivers spending more time in their trucks than they do at home, they were proud to show off their livelihood to the community.

"They're very proud of what they do, and they're keen to show it off,” she said.

"There's a big of friendly rivalry as well.” The parade will start at 10am down Prince St, Grafton, and will proceed out to the Clarence River Jockey Club where the members will open at 11.30am.

There is free entry to the day through the members car park, and that gets you the truck show, the races and all entertainment.

Ms Richards said the tie-in with the Ulmarra Chip-In Cup day was a great drawcard.

"I think it's a great move to tie it in with the race day, it's another thing we can offer to the public,” she said.

"We're hoping for a huge crowd and hope the weather holds out.”

People will be get a close look at the trucks, with exhibitors showing off brand-new trucks, as well as market stalls, and lots of kids entertainment including egg and spoon races and free facepainting, with live entertainment kicking off at 4.30pm.

Ms Richards said it had been a big job organised, but it was a worthwhile event for the town.

"We're trying to rebuild it to what it was, and we have a vision to get it back to its heyday, and this year is a big step to achieving that,” she said.

"We'd encourage everyone to get behind a local event, and support the trucking community.

"They do a lot for Grafton and we're hoping to show them the support.”

PROGRAM

8am: Nominations Open Jacaranda Park.

10am: Parade commences down Prince Street.

11.30am: Gates open at the Racecourse to the public. You must go through the Members Carpark which is free entry into the truck show and races.

11.45am: NSW Fire & Rescue arrives.

12.45pm: Demonstration by NSW Fire & Rescue.

2pm: Kids Activities ( egg and spoon races, sack races, 3 legged races ).

3.05pm: Sky Divers jump from plane, land at winning post on the Racecourse.

3.30pm: Trophy Presentation, Auction, Raffle drawn.

4.30pm - 6.30pm: Blake O'Connor performs.

7pm - 9pm:Adam Eckersley Band performs.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Gallery supporters query council's 'rubbery figures'

Gallery supporters query council's 'rubbery figures'

Disgusted with the an "emotive” $20 costing per vistor to Grafton Regional Gallery, supporters have responded with alternative figures.

The Cromack family business

LIFE ON THE ROAD: Graeme Cromack next to one of his Cromack Transport trucks.

Still trucking on after long history in town

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

Community raring for 'Chip In' race day

TOWN ON TOP: Ulmarra has always turned out for their annual race day, but the crowd is getting bigger and bigger each year.

Ulmarra comes alive for their very own community-driven race day.

Local Partners

BACKWARD GLANCES: Lottery win in Grafton

Births, engagements and a civic centre fountain in Grafton

Council are watching popular dump sites

Clarence Valley Council have provided sample images of new surveillance cameras that rangers will be using.

Council have eyes on dumping sites

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

SOPHIE Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia.

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

Classy find in Cambridge!

52 Cambridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $230,000

The competition is heating up, you need to get moving! Are you a first home buyer? Are you looking for something extremely affordable and something that has some...

Great sized family home with amazing views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

35 Harwood Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $260,000

INTERSTATE OWNERS SAY SELL! Set on a flood free 594m2 block in town. The home, which is estimated to have been built in the 1970's, is of solid construction with...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 $730,000

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Put some colour in your life.

33 Cameron Lane, Maclean 2463

3 2 3 $419,000

Bold colours and creative thoughts have gone into this beautiful near new Maclean home. It certainly stands out from the pack from the outside but it’s not until...

Convenient Location with a View

5 Ward St, Lawrence 2460

House 2 1 1 $285,000

Located in the riverside village of Lawrence, this 2 bedroom cottage offers a convenient, comfortable lifestyle. Sitting on 1,012 m2 the potential to subdivide...

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $324,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

Small house, big dreams?

10 Candole, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 1 Auction

When a family has called a house their home since first built, it's clear that it stands proud. The humble cottage dates back to the early 30's and is still...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!