Caitlan Charles
Council News

Kingsley stresses flaws of legal service move

13th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
CLARENCE Valley Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley said at the December council meeting that the Aboriginal Legal Service's decision to leave the area "demonstrates a clear lack of understanding of the community needs”.

Cr Kingsley said Grafton was in the middle of the ALS area, with it reaching from Iluka to Urunga and to Dorrigo and moving the service to Coffs Harbour didn't make sense geographically.

"Comparing Coffs with Grafton in a geographical size... the Coffs Harbour local government area is smaller than Clarence Valley Council,” he said.

Cr Kingsley said the cost of relocating the office would put financial pressure on the organisation, especially if some staff opted not to move from Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

"This is completely insufficient,” he said.

"Staff will have to travel 50km from Coffs to Grafton, then another 40 or 50 minutes to those regional and remote communities.

"In my opinion, our local members need to get onto this.”

Council voted for Mayor Jim Simmons and general manager Ashley Lindsay to attempt to meet the ALS board to discuss the move further.

