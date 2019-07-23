Kinnane tables big plans for Clarence River cricket

FOCUS: CRCA president Tim Kinnane is hoping for a smoother season in his third year in the top role.

Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Clarence River Cricket Association held their annual general meeting last weekend and club president Tim Kinnane announced some bold plans for his third year in the role.

"Each year has been a bit of a challenge so this year hopefully things go a bit smoother for us,” Kinnane said.

"We have a few things in the pipeline.

"That was one of the biggest turnouts at an AGM that I have seen, which gauged the interest for this year pretty well.”

One of the main focus points was participation numbers in junior and senior cricket.

"That's one of the big areas we need to improve, NSW Cricket is asking the association to amalgamate the senior and junior associations so we'll look into that,” Kinnane said.

"As far as playing numbers go, we introduced a new system in third grade last year to help the young kids coming through. It's hard when they come up and play against adults.

"We're trying to grow the numbers both through the younger ranks and older ranks. We're also trying to encourage those who might have had a few years off to come back to playing.

"We want people to come and play and enjoy a bit of competition and camaraderie.”

Kinnane has proposed a series of games against Lower Clarence opposition to refresh the local format.

"We've written to the Lower Clarence Cricket Association to see if they would be interested in having a one-day round where we play their sides,” he said.

"I think that would break the season up a bit. We could go down there and play their six sides and the games could count towards our respective competitions. We just need to help cricket to grow in the Clarence Valley.”

Kinnane is yet to hear back from the Lower Clarence members on the idea.

"We're also looking at a mid-week social competition that would be eight a side,” he said.

"I think that might get some more people interested.”

Derek Woods was welcomed in as vice-president, while Judy Disson was returned as secretary and John Blanch again put his hand up as treasurer ahead of an October season start.