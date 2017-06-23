Kitty and Kevin are here to make you laugh

ON TOUR: Kevin Bloody Wilson and Kitty Flanagan will perform in Grafton this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND, Grafton is set to become comedy central with two of Australia's favourite comedians taking the stage.

Kevin Bloody Wilson is bringing his Almost Awesome tour to the Grafton District Services Club and Kitty Flanagan will perform her new show Smashing to the audience at the Saraton Theatre.

Kevin is not just putting on a show for the Clarence Valley Community, he is putting on a full on performance that shouldn't be missed.

Kevin is a national institution that transcends generations.

"Grafton is a beautiful town, I haven't been there for years and I'm looking forward to it,” he told the Daily Examiner.

"I reckon it's been 10 or 15 years since I was last there.”

Kitty on the other hand is in the spotlight, writing and performing for TV shows like The Weekly with Charlie Pickering and in Utopia, one of Australian TV's most loved comedies.

She is bringing her new show to Grafton, which is all about love songs, sex, algorithms, chimps, clowns and psychics, everything is getting 'smashed'.

Kitty has never been here before and is excited to bring her new show to Grafton.