Kiwi stars on deck for Broncos

The Broncos' Teuila Fotu-Moala heads for the tryline in the trial match against the PNG Orchids at Suncorp Stadium last Sunday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

THE Broncos will pack a one-two punch in their inaugural NRLW game on Sunday, with Kiwi duo Teuila Fotu-Moala and Maitua Feterika named for the clash with the Dragons.

The two backrowers are part of a fearsome forward pack set to take the field at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, after Brisbane coach Paul Dyer revealed his first official line-up on Tuesday.

Fotu-Moala was one of the standouts of Brisbane's trial against the PNG Orchids last Sunday, but fans were robbed of the chance to see Feterika in action after she was ruled out with a minor injury.

However, she will join her fellow Kiwi Ferns teammate in the season-opener at Suncorp Stadium, in what is a major boost for the Brisbane women's team.

Dyer has also named an all-Australian front row, with Jillaroos Heather Ballinger, Brittany Breayley and Steph Hancock to start and Queensland enforcer Rona Peters wearing the No.13 jersey.

Dyer used the trial match with PNG as a way to test his combinations. The majority of the pack earned his tick of approval.

He said now he just wanted to see the team improve on their communication and errors from that game.

"The things that were poor were the little things," he said.

"We need to respect the footy a little bit more. If our ball control improves, we'll get down to the good end of the field.

"There's a couple of combination things there too … probably communication will be a big one to work on during the week. It's been such a huge two or three weeks for them."

In other team news, Queensland forward Kody House missed selection after copping a heavy head knock in the trial on Sunday, opening the door for New Zealand product Ngatokotoru Arakua to take the last bench spot.

The Brisbane Broncos have put together a strong women's squad. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Arakua was on the extended bench against the Orchids, but played her way into the 17.

In no surprise, captain Ali Brigginshaw and Kiwi Ferns playmaker Kimiora Nati were named in the halves after a strong performance on Sunday.

"They're both fantastic players," Dyer said of the pair.

"The halves combination has been great since day one just because they're both great players."

For the Dragons, skipper Sam Bremner will start at fullback against the Broncos while NSW duo Kezie Apps and Talesha Quinn will bring their own powerful combination to St George Illawarra's back row.

In the NRLW opener on Saturday, the Roosters will host the Warriors at ANZ Stadium.

