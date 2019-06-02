Kiwi Jack ditches hard nosed Rebels

BARNSTORMING: Redmen prop-forward and Kiwi import Jack Anderson was unstoppable in Grafton's 24-13 win over Bangalow on Saturday.

BARNSTORMING: Redmen prop-forward and Kiwi import Jack Anderson was unstoppable in Grafton's 24-13 win over Bangalow on Saturday. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: A barnstorming performance from McKimms Grafton Redmen forward Jack Anderson helped his side clinch a 24-13 tension-packed victory over Bangalow Rebels at Alby Lofts Oval on Saturday.

Anderson, better known to his teammates as "Kiwi Jack”, was at his wrecking-ball best showing no mercy to Bangalow's apologetic defence to score Grafton's opening try.

The home side was quick to reply with a try out wide, however an explosive burst from Redmen Hooker Zac Mason-Gale from 30m out extended Grafton's lead to seven-points.

And when centre Dwayne Duke powered his way over on the stroke of halftime for his ninth five-pointer of the season, Bangalow looked dead-and buried.

A spate of penalties, and the sin-binning of Duke for an alleged knockdown while attempting an intercept, invited Bangalow back into the contest and at one stage came within five-points of the visitors.

Down on troops, and a with a mounting injury toll, Grafton needed to dig deep, and that's exactly what they did.

With classy fullback and captain Kyle Hancock pulling the strings behind an intimidating forward pack Grafton found themselves in good field position late in the game.

Hancock then put the result beyond doubt with a trademark try to deliver Grafton their fifth win of the season.

Bangalow, who sit in the bottom half of the Coopers Far North Coast Rugby ladder, provided sterner opposition than expected, and for Redmen coach Craig Howe, there was a huge sigh of relief after the game.

"It was a tough physical game out there today,” Howe said.

"We started with two wingers backing up from second grade and AJ (Thompson) played nearly two games after Billy (Whalan) got injured.

"We had at least ten guys out injured for the Club this week and to put three teams on the paddock was a fantastic effort.

" That game could have easily been a loss we didn't need, but I'm proud of the way the boys dug deep.”

Anderson played his best game in Redmen colours while Adam Smidt is slowly making the all-important five-eighth role his own.

"Jack along with Smidty and Kyle were our best out there today,” Howe said.

"Kyle did a fantastic job leading us around the paddock while Jack's impact when carrying the ball was outstanding.”

Grafton second grade side were no match for competition front-runners Mullumbimby going down 97-7.

There is a general bye for all Clubs next weekend.