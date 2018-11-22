Klein's impressive haul from Pan Pac games

Helmut Klein during his freestyle event is competing in the Masters Swimming championships at the Yamba Community Heated Pool on Sunday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

SWIMMING: Clarence River Masters Swim Club golden boy Helmut Klein has blasted his way back into the medals at the recent Pan Pacific Masters Games.

Of the 11 events he swam in, Klein managed to come away with 10 medals including six gold, two silver and two bronze.

Swimming in the 75-85 years age group, Klein finished on top of the competition in the 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 400m breaststroke, 400m backstroke, 200m freestyle relay and the 200m medley relay.

Proving his versatility in the water, Klein's two silver medals came in long distance events in the 2.5km ocean swims and 100m backstroke while he also medalled in the 50m backstroke and 1500m freestyle.

"I am glad to be back to have a rest,” Klein said.

Participants at the Games compete in their age group with no qualifying standards or times to enter. The only criterion for entry is a minimum age for each sport, which for the majority is 30 years of age.

It's all about having fun, experiencing new and different sports and sharing your passion with other enthusiasts.

The slogan of the Pan Pacific Masters Games, 'Play it, Live it, Love it!' encapsulates the competitive, participatory and social environment of the event.

There were amazing achievements and sporting milestones from athletes of all shapes and sizes, ages and walks of life.

Although most entrants are aged in their 30s, you can expect to see athletes as young as 18 and as experienced as 90 going for gold in their age group.

It is also not all about the competitors with Clarence River Masters Swim Club super referee Lynne Jonhston also heading up to the Gold Coast to officiate the Games.

Johnston put in long stretches of up to 10 hours per day across the four days of competition in what was a mammoth effort.

More than 590 swimmers from 15 countries around the world took part in the events at the Pan-Pacs.

If you think swimming is for you and you would like to "give it a go” join the local Clarence River Masters Swim Club for training with a difference. If you would like to learn more, contact club president Jane Lawrence on 0419460282.