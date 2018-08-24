Klingbiel gets the red card on match reports

FLASHBACK: Tim Klingbiel in his younger days before turning his hand to writing in-depth match reports.

FLASHBACK: Tim Klingbiel in his younger days before turning his hand to writing in-depth match reports. Craig Klingbiel

FOR anyone who eagerly anticipates reading Tim Klingbiel's colourful match reports each week, I have some bad news.

Last week, Klingbiel parted ways with North Coast Football.

"It was a forced departure,” Klingbiel said.

"I was really enjoying it, enjoying covering the football scene and getting good feedback, so I'm a bit disappointed I can't give the football fans what they want.”

Klingbiel said that after he received a number of messages asking him where his latest report was, he shared the news on social media.

"Show's over lads, no more NCF reports... was fun while it lasted,” he posted on his Facebook page last Thursday night.

"I don't want anyone to think I'm letting them down. I wanted to keep everyone informed,” Klingbiel said in response to his online announcement.

While NCF general manager Paul Ninness did not wish to speak about the reasons for Klingbiel's departure, he did say this decision wouldn't spell the end of their match reports with former Coffs Coast Advocate sports reporter Brad Greenshields recently taking up the position as NCF media liaison.

"Brad will continue these reports in his role as media officer,” Ninness said.

However, Klingbiel said he was more concerned about the level of coverage for games outside of the Men's Premier League bubble.

"Three weeks away to grand final, I'm sure they'll have fantastic finals coverage, but there's already been a little bit of uproar over the lack of attention for the clubs outside Premier League,” he said.

"A couple of years ago there was this dead zone before anything was getting published on the NCF website. It was impossible to know what was going on, especially for the non-first grade clubs and I'm worried this could happen again.

Klingbiel said that football fans deserved comprehensive write-ups of what was happening across the grades.

"I did a couple of pieces on the lower divisions to ensure clubs who have sometimes been overlooked in the past could still have their names up in lights and avoid focusing on the same two or three clubs each week as has unfortunately tended to happen in years gone by.”

Klingbiel said feedback had been overwhelmingly positive as a result.

"People were coming up to me on the street and giving me nice comments about my reports.”

While it's too early to say for sure, Klingbiel said he'd consider writing match reports in the 2019 season as an independent correspondent.

"Writing these reports, I'd get a lot of input from other players, but the major problem will be tracking down match cards to get the right information,” he said.

"Regardless of these hurdles, I might start one up one off my own back. To me, the primary stakeholder is the football community and those are the ones I want to serve.”