Kirby Northey of Evans Head has her pregnancy photos taken at her favourite store, Kmart. Kayarna Tregidgo
Kmart fan's ultimate pregnancy photo shoot

Cathy Adams
7th Aug 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:41 AM
A PREGNANT woman stands in a shopping aisle, her face contorted in pain as she reaches down to catch a baby she's giving birth to - no-one rushes forward to help, in fact people are watching on, laughing hysterically.

It's not what it seems though, the woman is pregnant, but the birth and the baby are not real - it's a pregnancy photo shoot with a difference.

 

Kirby Northey, 34 of Evans Head, and her sister Kayarna Tregidgo, 32, are self-confessed Kmart addicts, who thought it was the perfect place for a photo shoot.

Looking for something to lift their spirits, the idea was sparked when the pair were on one of their regular shopping trips to Ballina Kmart.

The store management was open to the idea once Occupational Health and Safety concerns were overcome, saying "why not, let's have some fun".

With best friend Mel in tow, the girls took to the aisles to create the pregnancy keepsakes.

The photos were unplanned, "spur of the moment" and a whole lot of fun.

The result was an album of photos to remember; Kirby reading a book on how to conceive, Kirby on the floor of the lollie aisle eating giant snakes, Kirby squatting over a potty, Kirby giving birth to a baby doll in a shopping aisle, Kirby vacuuming with a baby doll tucked under her arm ... not your typical pregnancy photos.

If it sounds like fun, it was.

"We seriously woke up with sore ribs from laughing," Kayarna said.

So much fun, they are considering a revisit to shoot the baby's first photos.

Lismore Northern Star

