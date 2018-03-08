Knight in shining boardies

THE HOFF: Barman Lachlan Major with his girlfriend at the staff party, where he is dressed as David Hasselhoff.

IT ISN'T every day a man in a Baywatch costume and a fisherman join forces to perform one of the largest rescues of the Clarence Valley summer.

On Sunday between 5pm and 6pm, a group of tourists were reportedly yelling and waving their arms when they came into danger caused by the infamous Lone Rock Rip at Yamba's northern Main Beach.

Posts on multiple Clarence Valley-based social media forums reported the tourists were snorkelling with kickboards and a noodle where an unknown man was fishing.

It was reported the tourists drifted out of depth and started to panic, so the fisherman ran across the beach and swam out to bring them onto the rocks.

Yamba Shores Tavern bartender Lachlan Major was at a staff party at the Yamba Surf Life Saving Club when he was alerted to the people struggling in the water and went to help with the rescue.

"I had the Baywatch get-up on and other people had lifeguard outfits on," he said.

"A couple of people were waving to us from the water, we thought they might need help down there so we ran down."

Mr Major noticed a fisherman already out at the rocks who managed to pull about six of the tourists out of the rip.

"He did all the heavy lifting. I pulled two of the other ones out of the deep water and out of the bank," he said.

Mr Major said the fisherman did a lot of the work but he was able to help, as he grew up in the area and knew the beach.

"I did a bit of lifesaving when I was little, not much in the last 10 years - have pulled a few people out of the water before," he said.

In fact, he'd pulled people out of that exact spot.

"It sort of catches people off guard if they don't know the beach very well," he said.

Several community members responded to the social media posts by suggesting that signs should be erected warning visitors of the dangers of the rip at the northern end of Main Beach to help prevent the situation occurring again in the future.