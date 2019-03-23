Knights star suspended over taxi driver assault

Knights centre Tautau Moga has been suspended for two matches by his club and the NRL after pleading guilty to common assault.

And Moga could face further sanctioning, including a fine of up to $90,000, when he fronts the club's disciplinary committee in the next fortnight.

Newcastle Knights player Tautau Moga leaving Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. Thursday Picture: Darren Pateman

Moga was in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday where he escaped having a conviction recorded for slapping a taxi driver twice after a day at Newcastle races last December.

The 25-year-old was placed on a six-month conditional release order, with the magistrate accepting Moga's crime fell within the lower range of assault and that he had expressed remorse for his actions to the victim afterwards.

A Newcastle club statement this morning said: "In consultation with the National Rugby League, the Newcastle Knights have made the decision to stand down Tautau Moga for two matches.

Moga in action for the Brisbane Broncos in 2017 tackled by Parramatta'a Mitchell Moses. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

"This suspension will come into play as of this weekend which means the centre will miss Saturday's Canterbury Cup NSW match.

"He will now face the Club's disciplinary committee at a date to be determined.''

Moga had been named to play in the centre's for the Knights against Penrith in their Canterbury Cup clash this afternoon.