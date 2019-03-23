Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Newcastle Knights player Tautau Moga leaving Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. Thursday Picture: Darren Pateman
Newcastle Knights player Tautau Moga leaving Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. Thursday Picture: Darren Pateman
Sport

Knights star suspended over taxi driver assault

by David Riccio
23rd Mar 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Knights centre Tautau Moga has been suspended for two matches by his club and the NRL after pleading guilty to common assault.

And Moga could face further sanctioning, including a fine of up to $90,000, when he fronts the club's disciplinary committee in the next fortnight.

 

Newcastle Knights player Tautau Moga leaving Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. Thursday Picture: Darren Pateman
Newcastle Knights player Tautau Moga leaving Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. Thursday Picture: Darren Pateman

Moga was in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday where he escaped having a conviction recorded for slapping a taxi driver twice after a day at Newcastle races last December.

The 25-year-old was placed on a six-month conditional release order, with the magistrate accepting Moga's crime fell within the lower range of assault and that he had expressed remorse for his actions to the victim afterwards.

A Newcastle club statement this morning said: "In consultation with the National Rugby League, the Newcastle Knights have made the decision to stand down Tautau Moga for two matches.

 

Moga in action for the Brisbane Broncos in 2017 tackled by Parramatta'a Mitchell Moses. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Moga in action for the Brisbane Broncos in 2017 tackled by Parramatta'a Mitchell Moses. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

"This suspension will come into play as of this weekend which means the centre will miss Saturday's Canterbury Cup NSW match.

"He will now face the Club's disciplinary committee at a date to be determined.''

Moga had been named to play in the centre's for the Knights against Penrith in their Canterbury Cup clash this afternoon.

editors picks knights centre nrl matches tautau moga

Top Stories

    OPINION: Vote to put Clarence in strongest position

    premium_icon OPINION: Vote to put Clarence in strongest position

    Opinion A non-majority Coalition government will not have the same power to splash money around for its sitting members.

    Claims of lack of support for MHS students after NZ attack

    premium_icon Claims of lack of support for MHS students after NZ attack

    News Parents and students have expressed disappointment in lack of action

    CLARENCE ELECTION: A big call for the Valley

    CLARENCE ELECTION: A big call for the Valley

    News Exciting times for lover's of hung parliaments

    WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    premium_icon WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    Politics Exclusive interviews with each Clarence candidate