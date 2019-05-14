Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay.
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay. Emma Murray
Environment

Cops called on Knitting Nannas at George Christensen's office

Melanie Plane
by
14th May 2019 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIMATE change activists are staging a protest outside George Christensen's Mackay CBD office this morning.

Brisbane based group the 'Knitting Nannas' have set up outside the Dawson MPs Milton Street office, armed with knitting needles and yarn.

Numerous placards have also been set up with slogans such as: 'help save George from rising seas and disaster policies', 'bye George we <3 our kiddies and grandkiddies' and 'our kiddies could face a 70 day heatwave'.

Police have attended and advised the protesters they can stay, but cannot block the door to Mr Christensen's office.

More Stories

auspol auspol2019 dawson electorate editors picks federal election 2019 george christensen mp knitting nannas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Childcare subsidy for families a 'first step'

    premium_icon Childcare subsidy for families a 'first step'

    Politics A family daycare provider has welcomed policy changes but wants both parties to go further

    Jacaranda invites written for NZ PM, mayor, Muslim imam

    premium_icon Jacaranda invites written for NZ PM, mayor, Muslim imam

    News 'Inclusiveness has been a key theme for the past 85 years'

    Penalty rate protesters make Mother's Day point

    premium_icon Penalty rate protesters make Mother's Day point

    News Workers rally at electorate office to drive home weekend pay cuts

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News “I’d let the cops know and your neighbours too."