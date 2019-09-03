Knives are out for battling McGregor

Dragons coach Paul McGregor speaks during a press conference following the Round 23 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Sydney Roosters at Jubilee Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, August 24, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Dragons coach Paul McGregor speaks during a press conference following the Round 23 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Sydney Roosters at Jubilee Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, August 24, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor could be one game away from being sacked as Dragons coach.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal that, despite a two-year contract extension earlier this year, officials are resigned to having to make the difficult call after a disastrous season.

Dragons chief executive Brian Johnston refused to guarantee McGregor's future when contacted.

Johnston said there will be a review of the entire football department after their final game of the season against the Titans this weekend before the board will then make a decision on the coach.

"Nothing has changed," Johnston said. "There will be no decision on any position until after the review."

Sources have revealed McGregor was struggling to maintain support key powerbrokers before Sunday's abysmal 42-14 loss to the Wests Tigers at the SCG.

They will finish the season in 15th position, ahead of only the Gold Coast Titans after being tipped as a top-four side and possible premiers earlier in the season. `It is their worst finish as a joint venture.

The Dragons have faced a massive social media backlash from their fans over the coaching position.

McGregor is rumoured to be on $600,000-a-season which would force the Dragons to pay out $1.2 million before signing a new coach.

Two names have been mentioned as possible replacements - Sydney Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon and former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan, who still has to be cleared.

McGregor could not be contacted for comment. He has coached the Dragons since 2014 when he took over from Steve Price.