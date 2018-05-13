Menu
Make sure the art you hang works with the overall look of a room.
Lifestyle

Know rules to display art before you break them

by TRACEY HORDERN
13th May 2018 12:00 PM

I once had an especially pretentious friend who worked as a stylist and interior designer. She had this particular word that she would pronounce with a fake over-the-top English accent; "Oh what a lovely arrangement (ahh-ronnggg-mont)”. This was proclaimed whenever she came across an arrangement or interior setting she deemed interesting or stylish.

I still laugh as I hear that ridiculous voice in my head, but there really is an art to arranging spaces, including artworks and decor items. Like many great art forms, styling, designing or arranging any space or home is as much about breaking the rules. But as with all art forms, you do need to know the rules before you can successfully break them.

For instance, when hanging art pieces, always aim to hang the artwork at eye level. However, if you hang a larger piece of art at a lower height, this can have a spectacular, more dramatic effect, especially if it co-ordinates and is tied-in with a piece of furniture, such as a sofa.

One of my pet aversions when it comes to hanging art is hanging tiny pieces on huge walls. This is where the wonderful tradition of creating a cluster of artworks can really work.

Without doubt, the most memorable homes and arrangements also include those that introduce unexpected elements. For instance a glass box or cloche over an unusual or antique piece almost always inspires interest. You can even use light boxes, or hand-dipped gold leaf framed pieces as these create drama, originality and focus, which really is the point of any arrangement - however you pronounce it.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

