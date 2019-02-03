Menu
KNOCK KNOCK: More than 20 people joined the Nature Conservation Council's first door knock of their End Deforestation campaign. Ed Mortimer
Koala lovers rally in Lismore

by Kathryn Lewis
3rd Feb 2019 4:47 PM
KOALA lovers rallied in Lismore on Saturday to raise awareness about deforestation devastating koala habitats across NSW.

Volunteers gathered to door-knock homes to get gain traction behind the Nature Conservation Council's End Deforestation campaign.

Nature Conservation Council community organiser Ed Mortimer said almost everyone door-knocked on the day agreed the government was not doing enough to protect koala habitat.

"We were pleasantly surprised, about 20 people came down to help and everyone was really engaged,” he said.

"Most people agreed to sign our petition open to all candidates to call on more protection for koala habitat.”

Mr Mortimer said all parties in the upcoming state election should commit to ending the deforestation crisis by protecting koala habitat, supporting landowners to restore healthy landscapes and passing laws to protect bush lands.

"In fact, under new laws, 99 per cent of identified koala habitat on private land can be bulldozed, leaving next to no protections for koala habitat,” he said.

The End Deforestation campaign will run fortnightly events in Lismore leading up to the election.

