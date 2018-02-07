Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

You can spend $22,000 on travel costs. Here's how to save

Kochie says there are ways to save thousands on purchase and running costs.
Kochie says there are ways to save thousands on purchase and running costs.
by David Koch

THE average Australian family can spend $22,000 a year on transport costs and the biggest commitment are the family cars. Left unchecked, the costs of running a car can be a financial nightmare.

But a little thought can save you thousands of dollars a year. When it comes to cars its about both the purchase and the on going maintenance.

Kochie covers purchase and running costs for savings.
Kochie covers purchase and running costs for savings.

THE PURCHASE

Understand your needs

The first step is to work out what you need from a car and a firm budget, including on road costs. Research different makes and models until you have a good feel for how much vehicles you're interested in cost, features to look for and good models or years to buy.

Hot tip: If you're buying second hand, aim for the newest car with the lowest km possible for your budget; you'll hopefully save on servicing down the track.

 

Be prepared

Before inspecting a vehicle, put together a list of questions to ask the seller.

Buying new? Make sure you ask about fuel economy, fixed price servicing and dealer warranties.

Buying second hand? Always check the car's service log, ownership history and whether it's been in a crash.

Hot tip: Don't just take the seller's word for it; check the car's registration details with your state transport authority. Cross check the engine number against the car's paperwork, and ask for a recent roadworthy certificate.

 

Be a smart buyer

If you're buying a car from a dealer (new or second hand), delaying your purchase to the end of the month, end of financial year or end of calendar year can lead to serious savings as sales staff try and meet bonus targets.

Never be afraid to negotiate; the headline price is for mugs. Make a reasonable offer, keep emotion out of it and walk away if you're not getting what you want.

Hot tip: Watch out for added extras such as leather trimmings … a few hundred bucks may not seem like much in the context of a car, but quickly adds up.

 

Get the best loan

If you're relying on finance to buy your car, it can be tempting to simply go with whatever the dealer is offering.

But understand what else is out there; other lenders may be offering a better deal.

Hot tip: Look for loans with low interest rates and shorter terms … even if the monthly repayment seems higher, you'll ultimately save on interest.

 

Insurance

At a bare minimum you'll need Compulsory Third Party (CTP), and if your car is new or valuable, you'll likely also need comprehensive cover to protect you against damage to your vehicle.

Hot tip: To keep your premiums down, it's best to have good security features on the car and park it securely at night. Maintaining a good driving record won't go astray either.

Think about cutting costs and you can drive away with a smile.
Think about cutting costs and you can drive away with a smile.

 

 

THE RUNNING COSTS

Cut petrol consumption

Get rid of excess weight from the car (no more sports equipment or half your wardrobe in the boot!), open your windows instead of using air conditioning which uses up to 10 per cent more fuel, drive smoothly as less revving is kinder on the engine and, eventually, your wallet.

Maintenance

Filling up at cheaper independent service stations, try and do basic maintenance yourself, make sure tyre pressure is checked regularly …. It all adds up.

Share the driving

Inquire as to whether there are colleagues/kids classmates that live in your area and offer to share journeys to work or kid pick-up. Maybe look at ditch a car altogether and using a combination of public transpot and a ride sharing with the likes of GoGet, Hertz 24/7 or DriveMyCar.

Discount vouchers

The big supermarket chains offer discount petrol vouchers for purchases over a certain amount. While it many only be 4-10 cents a litre, every bit helps.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cars lifehacks motoring

Just In

RMS confirm remains found on bridge site

RMS confirm remains found on bridge site

RMS is working with police and bridge site will remain closed

Iluka residents' fight for ambulance station not over

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Supt Evan Clark, Acting Deputy Director of Operations/Service Delivery, NSW Ambulance North Coast Sector along with paramedics, Greg & Belinda man the information stall about Community First Responders at the Iluka Markets on Sunday. They are joined by instigators of the Iluka ambulance station petition John & Ann McLean and fellow Iluka resident Noela Powell.

Proposal first baby steps on long road to Iluka ambulance station

premium_icon How to save big on fuel, and all you need is your phone

Get savvy on where the cheapest fuel is at before taking to the road, just like Jess Walker and son Lachlan. Picture: Brett Costello

MILLIONS of motorists have embraced new technology

premium_icon Ditch your car to save plenty of money on travel costs

Kara Dennis turned to a money saving alternative. Picture: Supplied

BIGGER cities are the least cost effective places to run a car.

Local Partners

Cheap petrol haven prepares for the green revolution

The Electric Vehicle Road Trip Middle East, over nine days and 2000km, attracted Teslas, Chevrolet Bolts and a lone BMW i3.

premium_icon Jacks’ dark secret is revealed

This is Mills & Boon as you’ve never seen it before

4,400-year-old tomb discovered

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery of a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids outside Cairo

EGYPTIAN archaeologists are hailing the discovery of a 4,400-year-old tomb

How to lose 2kg in just one week

Skip the gym for a long walk with mates if you’re looking to lose weight. Picture: Troy Snook Psychology of Dieting

You don’t even have to hit the gym

Apple’s launch to spark AI battle

Apple will launch its smart speaker, HomePod, in Australia this week after more than six years in development. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Buyers yet to be convinced over privacy issues, say experts

Jeep Compass SUV a step in the right direction

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is rated to impress off-road.

Prices starts at $28,850 before on-roads for the front-wheel drive

premium_icon Seven steps to scoring a bargain on that new car

Buying a car can be a happy occasion, if you get a good deal.

WANT to get the best price on a new car?