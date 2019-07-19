Voss warned to switch on at Power

SENIOR coaching roles in the AFL are opening up as the season draws to a close and several assistants around the league are lining up to stake their claim.

One of them is current Port Adelaide assistant coach Michael Voss who is in the hunt to once again take the reins of a team.

After being sacked by the Brisbane Lions in 2013, Voss joined the Power at the end of 2014 and has worked under Ken Hinkley ever since.

North Melbourne, St Kilda and Carlton have all parted ways with their senior coaches this season with Voss reportedly having an interview with the Blues through the week.

Despite Hinkley singing his praises and reportedly giving him his blessing if he were to leave, and many proclaiming he is ready to take on the main job, club chairman David Koch has other ideas.

Voss has put his hand up for the three vacant positions, but Koch wasn't happy about hearing the news and delivered a blunt warning to the assistant coach.

"People go for better jobs. That's great, but do it at the end of the season," Koch said.

"Focus on the job at hand. We're paying you at the moment. Do your job.

"Show your interest (in other jobs), but hey, get focused."

Port Adelaide will take on Richmond on Saturday afternoon and will look to push back into the top eight on the ladder after enduring a rollercoaster season to date.

BEVO SIGNS ON UNTIL 2023

Sticking in the doghouse.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge isn't leaving the kennel. At least not any time soon after putting pen to paper on a contract extension that will see him remain with the club until 2023.

The Bulldogs entered their round 12 bye with a 4-7 record but have played inspired football over the past five weeks to turn their season around.

A 4-1 record was punctuated by a win over top of the table Geelong and has the Bulldogs sitting only one game outside of the top eight.

After winning the 2016 grand final the team has fallen outside of the finals race but things look to have turned a corner and Beveridge has been rewarded for doing so.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue in my capacity as the senior coach of this brilliant club through to 2023," Beveridge said.

"It is such a privilege to work with so many great people who do an outstanding job of guiding and nurturing our young men. It is also an honour to be associated with a club that does so much in the community and continues to provoke thought around our social conscience and what we can do for others.

"I have been very fortunate to feel the affection and the support from our passionate fans. We do this for each other, but ultimately, we do it for our supporters and we aim to make you proud of your club.

"It is a responsibility I will continue to manage with the weight it deserves as we strive to be the best team again."

CHRIS SCOTT TAKES AIM AT GIL

Scott isn’t happy!

Geelong coach Chris Scott says it's disingenuous for the AFL to claim it's fair to schedule the Cats to host finals at the MCG just because they play a couple of nominal home games there every season.

The Cats are short-priced favourites to finish the home and away campaign as minor premiers, guaranteeing them two home finals.

But league CEO Gillon McLachlan has flagged the likelihood of those matches taking place at the MCG rather than the 36,000-capacity GMHBA Stadium, regardless of the opposition.

"I think they play home games at the MCG," McLachlan said on Tuesday.

"And I don't think, per se, that's an integrity or a fairness issue. It's what we've always had as a best-fit policy."

Scott took umbrage at McLachlan's attempt to portray the MCG as the Cats' second home ground, saying the club's clear and stated preference was to play all of their home matches in Geelong.

"This is not really even a Geelong position; this just should be an industry-wide fact," Scott told reporters on Thursday.

"There are 11 home games and there are 11 away games. Every club should choose where they play their 11 home games."

While acknowledging that the AFL had to factor in bigger-picture issues such as the lucrative broadcasting deal and a commitment to maximise attendances, Scott said the "right thing" would extend to all clubs also hosting finals - other than the grand final - at the venue of their choice.

"Sometimes the right thing in isolation doesn't end up being the right thing because all the other issues trump it," he said.

"I completely understand all the difficulties around this.

"But let's not try to soften what may well be the wrong thing by throwing in furphies like 'well, as long as the home final is in the same state that's OK' or 'they play a couple of home games there because we force them to so that's OK'.

"I don't think that's a fair fight when you bring those things into it."

Geelong's second MCG home game this season is against Hawthorn on Sunday.

