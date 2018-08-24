Nikorima: I can be the player the Broncos need

KODI Nikorima believes he has become the dominant halfback that can deliver in big games for the Broncos as he prepares for a daunting pre-finals showdown with Roosters champion Cooper Cronk.

On the eve of Saturday night's blockbuster against the Roosters at Allianz Stadium, Nikorima made the candid admission that early-season complacency cost him the No.7 jumper he fought so hard to claim.

But since his return to the halfback spot in round 10 after some soul-searching on the bench, Nikorima has piloted the Broncos into the finals race with eight wins from his past 13 games.

Nikorima has his critics. A fortnight ago, Sharks 2016 premiership hooker and former Bronco Michael Ennis lashed the pint-sized livewire, saying Brisbane can't win the premiership with Nikorima at halfback.

But the Kiwi Test utility says he is now calling the shots with more authority and will back his running game to outpoint Cronk, one of the NRL's greatest playmakers of the past decade.

"I have definitely come out more compared to the start of the year," he said.

"At the start of the year, I took my role for granted a bit, thinking it would all happen again for me like last year. That hasn't been the case.

"I had to change my game. I needed to talk a lot more, which I feel I have done.

"I have taken more ownership of our group, but it also helps having players like Darius Boyd, Andrew McCullough and 'Milf' (Anthony Milford) - they are Origin players and we can lean on each other.

"My running game is my strength. When I play my best footy, like Milf it's when we get early touches and get into the game.

"It's always a challenge coming up against one of the best halfbacks in the game. This week will be no different for me."

Nikorima and Milford have copped some brickbats this season, but statistics suggest they have been the NRL's best-performed halves over the past nine weeks.

Since round 15, the Milford-Nikorima alliance is ranked No.1 for combined running metres (1707), tries and try assists (17), and offloads and tackle busts (64).

They are ranked second in line breaks and line-break assists (18), behind only Penrith duo James Maloney and Nathan Cleary.

"There has been a lot of scrutiny (on Milford and Nikorima) which I think is unwarranted," skipper Darius Boyd said.

"What I have seen of Kodi, he handles things really well. He knows how much we respect him and all that matters is the opinions of the group. He knows he's our halfback and we're behind him."

Broncos hooker McCullough said Nikorima had to come to terms with the burden of expectation in a high-pressure position.

"If Kodi wants to play in that (halfback) position at the Broncos then it (the criticism) is never going to stop," he said.

"It's been a good learning curve for Kodi. If you get the win, you get the accolades. But when you lose, the halfback is always very much under the spotlight straight away."

