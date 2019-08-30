Menu
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia speaks to the media at a press conference during day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Tennis

Kokkinakis withdraws from Nadal match

30th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

THANASI Kokkinakis has withdrawn from the US Open in yet another setback for the injury-plagued Australian tennis star.

Kokkinakis was scheduled to take on Rafael Nadal in the feature night match on Thursday, but has pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Kokkinakis battled for almost four hours on Tuesday to beat Ilya Ivashka in four sets in what was the 24-year-old's first main-draw win at a grand slam since the 2015 French Open.

World No. 203 Kokkinakis, also retired from the first round of this year's Australian Open with the same injury.

rafael nadal tennis thanasi kokkinakis us open
