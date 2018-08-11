Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following an armed robbery at Koongal. Picture: Queensland Police
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following an armed robbery at Koongal. Picture: Queensland Police
Crime

Have you seen the bad-cut bandit?

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Aug 2018 10:22 AM

A MAN with a distinctive hairstyle, who was seen riding a childs scooter, has robbed a service station with a pair of scissors.

Police have released images of the man who terrorised a young woman working behind the counter of the Koongal service station, in Rockhampton, at 9.20pm.

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following an armed robbery at Koongal. Picture: Queensland Police
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following an armed robbery at Koongal. Picture: Queensland Police

Police said the man, clad in a high-vis jumper, rode a childs scooter into the Thozet Rd store, threatened the attendant with the scissors and demanded cash and cigarettes.

He is described as 170cm tall with a solid build and black hair, cut in a distinctive Mohawk style.

He was wearing an orange high-vis jumper, dark coloured cargo pants, work boots and was carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone who recognised the man should call police.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

 

 

 

Do you recognise the haircut?
Do you recognise the haircut?
crime koongal robbery

Top Stories

    MISSING PERSONS WEEK: Never forget

    MISSING PERSONS WEEK: Never forget

    News 'We assured them that Narelle would never disappear on purpose, that she was planning to be nurse.'

    Fields of fire ignite senses

    premium_icon Fields of fire ignite senses

    News Spectacular sight all part of job for farmers

    Coles are matching every donation made to our farmers

    Coles are matching every donation made to our farmers

    News Donations made at Coles checkouts will be matched dollar to dollar

    Grub stole charity donations

    Grub stole charity donations

    News Someone stole money from the charity bucket in South Grafton

    Local Partners