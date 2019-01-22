Kroehnert bumper barrage leads to dominant win

Harwood's Mitch Kroehnert at the Clarence River Cricket Association preliminary final at Ellem Oval on Saturday, March 17.

CRICKET: Clarence River representative seamer Mitch Kroehnert has made his presence felt in the GDSC Premier League, tearing through the South Services middle order at Ulmarra Showground.

It was a short-ball barrage that had Services on the back foot as Kroehnert finished with a five-wicket-haul, his first since returning from university just before Christmas.

Kroehnert finished the innings with figures of 5-19 off 5.5 overs as South Services were blasted off the pitch inside 22 overs. Only three batsmen reached double figures as the side was bowled out for 73.

Brothers would make short work of the total as the side gave itself an early mark with an eight-wicket win.

Captain Jake Kroehnert praised his lethal fast bowler, but said Kroehnert was not alone in his efforts with fast-bowling brothers Billy (3 for 21 off 7) and Jack Weatherstone (2 for 19 off 5) laying the foundation of his five-wicket-haul.

"Mitch's spell proved to be the deciding factor in the game; he came on and bowled a really good spell of pretty fast short pitched stuff,” he said.

"It wasn't the plan going into the game, but after we removed the top order, I thought it was a day where it just might work to target their less confident batsmen.

ON THE FRONT FOOT: Brothers Clocktower Hotel opener Beau Sevill led the run chase from the front after Mitch Kroehnert (insert) dominated the South Services middle order at Ulmarra. Jenna Thompson

We sort of came up with it on the fly, but it was good to see Mitch respond well to it.”

But it didn't all land in Kroehnert's half of the wicket with Services keeper Luke Sullivan undone by an almost unplayable yorker.

"That was first ball back from the drinks break and I think Luke just looked back and said "what could I have done with that?,” Kroehnert said. "It was a really good delivery, and after the short stuff, he really set him up for it.”

With only 74 runs needed for victory Brothers opener Beau Sevil (38) led the charge, hitting four boundaries and two maximums as the ladder leaders chased down the target inside 12 overs.

"If Beau was going to get runs he was going to get them quickly, that's just the way he plays,” Kroehnert said.

"We didn't want to muck around, it was hot out there and we wanted to sew it up as quickly as possible.

"After Kal missed out a few times, it has been good to see Beau step up with the bat.”

Jack Weatherstone also hit 18 not out to guide them home.

SOUTH SERVICES V BROTHERS

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: South Services

Umpires: Graeme Solomon

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert c Lawrence b BJ Weatherstone 10

DW Cleaver c Lynch b JS Weatherstone 5

J Peady c J Kroehnert b JS Weatherstone 5

J Rainbow c Lawrence b BJ Weatherstone 2

SL McLennan c Sevil b M Kroehnert 15

LJ Sullivan b M Kroehnert 9

J Kelleher c Lawrence b M Kroehnert 15

L Harris b BJ Weatherstone 2

J Amos not out 0

J Blanch c Lucas b M Kroehnert 0

BG Scott b M Kroehnert 0

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 8, nb 0) 10

ALL-OUT for 73

Overs: 21.5

FoW: 1-16(T Kroehnert) 2-16(DW Cleaver) 3-18(J Rainbow) 4-24(J Peady) 5-37(LJ Sullivan) 6-55(J Kelleher) 7-67(SL McLennan) 8-67(L Harris) 9-73(J Blanch) 10-73(BG Scott)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 5-1-19-2, BJ Weatherstone 7-3-21-3(1w), DJ Lucas 4-0-12-0, M Kroehnert 5.5-0-19-5(7w)

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence c Amos b Harris 13

BL Sevil b Blanch 38

JS Weatherstone not out 18

J Firth not out 3

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 4, nb 0) 5

TWO wickets for 77

Overs: 10.2

FoW: 1-39(K Lawrence) 2-67(BL Sevil)

Bowling: BG Scott 3-0-24-0, L Harris 3-1-13-1, J Amos 2-1-7-0, J Blanch 2-0-19-1, J Kelleher 0.2-0-13-0