Kroehnert half-century anchors Brothers dominant performance

Brothers Clocktower Hotel seamer Billy Weatherstone was among the wickets in their CRCA first grade clash against Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher on Saturday, February 2. Jarrard Potter

CRICKET: Brothers Clocktower Hotel has cemented itself on top of the GDSC Premier League ladder securing a dominant first-innings victory over Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel with a day left to play.

After skittling Coutts Crossing for a meagre 58, Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert (68*) led the way as Brothers closed out the day at 6-190.

Brothers opener Beau Sevil (40) continued his own run of form in the second half of the season, but impressed his captain with a newfound ability to leave the ball outside off stump.

"He is proving to be a bit of an all-round threat,” Kroehnert said.

"I said to the boys that we wanted to get as much time out in the middle ahead of the finals and he really took the message on board.”

Earlier in the day the Brothers bowling attack worked together as a unit to destroy the Coutts Crossing batting card with Billy Weatherstone (3 for 4 off 7) leading the way.

Andy Kinnane (3 for 27 off 7.2) and Dylan Lucas (3 for 10 off 6) also finished with multiple wickets, while Clarence River seamer Jack Weatherstone finished with the one.

Dan Trickett was the lone shining light for Coutts Crossing, showing a supreme rearguard as he faced 54 balls for only five runs.

While the chance for an outright win is on the cards, Kroehnert said his side would have a different focus when the innings resumed next week.

"I don't think the outright really makes much of a difference for our side,” he said.

"We would much rather bat out our 80 overs and get some good time in at the crease.”

COUTTS CROSSING V BROTHERS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B North b BJ Weatherstone 5

B Rankin b BJ Weatherstone 0

D Trickett c & b Kinnane 5

R Cotten b JS Weatherstone 8

B Cotten c Lawrence b Lucas 9

MR McKee c BJ Weatherstone b Kinnane 5

ZJ Cotten lbw b Lucas 15

N O'Connell b Lucas 0

A McLachlan b BJ Weatherstone 8

H Woods not out 0

D Ensby c Kippax b Kinnane 1

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 0, nb 0) 2

ALL-OUT for 58

Overs: 27.2

FoW: 1-2(B Rankin) 2-7(B North) 3-16(R Cotten) 4-26(B Cotten) 5-33(MR McKee) 6-48(ZJ Cotten) 7-48(d trickett) 8-50(N O'Connell) 9-57(A McLachlan) 10-58(D Ensby)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 7-2-15-1, BJ Weatherstone 7-4-4-3, AJ Kinnane 7.2-1-27-3, DJ Lucas 6-2-10-3

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence c Ensby b B Cotten 12

BL Sevil lbw b B Cotten 40

J Kroehnert not out 68

J Firth b R Cotten 9

BL Jurd b R Cotten 14

JS Weatherstone lbw b McLachlan 9

NM Knott lbw b McLachlan 0

DJ Lucas not out 17

SIX wickets for 190

Overs: 48

FoW: 1-41(K Lawrence) 2-74(BL Sevil) 3-91(J Firth) 4-111(BL Jurd) 5-140(JS Weatherstone) 6-140(NM Knott)

Bowling: H Woods 4-1-14-0, A McLachlan 10-0-46-2, D Ensby 6-1-11-0, ZJ Cotten 4-0-14-0, R Cotten 12-1-47-2, B Cotten 10-0-40-2