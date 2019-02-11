Kroehnert, Weatherstone seal dominant outright win

CRICKET: Brothers Clocktower Hotel captain Jake Kroehnert notched his second century of the season to put the result against Coutts Crossing out of doubt, before Clarence River representative seamer Jack Weatherstone dismantled the opposition top order in a lethal spell of swing bowling.

After Coutts Crossing could only manage 58 in its first innings last weekend, Kroehnert resumed at the crease on 68 not out with his side already ahead by 140 at Lower Fisher.

That did not stop the captain from putting the Coutts Crossing bowlers to the sword as he and up-and-coming fast bowler Dylan Lucas (61) put on an extra 60 runs in the first session before Lucas was caught behind off Declan Ensby (1-43).

Kroehnert (116) would follow soon after with the crafty left-hander trapped in front by Matthew Elkerton (2-19) after reaching triple figures.

A last-wicket partnership of 53 between Billy Weatherstone (19) and Andy Kinnane (29) helped push the total to 355 with Coutts Crossing set an insurmountable chase of 298 in the second innings.

It would appear even more dire for the Coutts batting line-up when Weatherstone (5 for 15 off 8) found himself on a hattrick in the opening over.

Four ducks in the Coutts Crossing top six had the side struggling at 7-15 before Elkerton (12) and Ensby (36) began a minor fightback.

Noel O'Connell (15*) would also help push the score along, putting together a 39-run stand with Ensby, but it was too little too late as Billy Weatherstone (3 for 17 off 7.2) wrapped up the outright victory.

COUTTS CROSSING V BROTHERS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings 58

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence c Ensby b B Cotten 12

BL Sevil lbw b B Cotten 40

J Kroehnert lbw b Elkerton 116

J Firth b R Cotten 9

BL Jurd b R Cotten 14

JS Weatherstone lbw b McLachlan 9

NM Knott lbw b McLachlan 0

DJ Lucas c McLachlan b Ensby 61

SR Kippax b Elkerton 24

AJ Kinnane not out 29

BJ Weatherstone b O'Connell 19

Extras (b 14, lb 4, w 2, nb 2) 22

ALL-OUT for 355

Overs: 75.5

FoW: 1-41(K Lawrence) 2-74(BL Sevil) 3-91(J Firth) 4-111(BL Jurd) 5-140(JS Weatherstone) 6-140(NM Knott) 7-254(DJ Lucas) 8-291(J Kroehnert) 9-302(SR Kippax) 10-355(BJ Weatherstone)

Bowling: D Ensby 12-1-43-0, H Woods 7-1-30-0, R Cotten 17-1-87-2(1nb), B Cotten 10-0-40-2, A McLachlan 20-1-98-2(1nb), ZJ Cotten 4-0-14-0, M Elkerton 3-0-19-2, N O'Connell 1.5-0-6-1

Coutts Crossing 2nd Innings

A McLachlan b JS Weatherstone 0

H Woods b JS Weatherstone 1

R Cotten lbw b JS Weatherstone 0

B North c Lawrence b BJ Weatherstone 7

MR McKee c Lawrence b JS Weatherstone 0

C Woods b JS Weatherstone 0

ZJ Cotten c Lawrence b JS Weatherstone 2

M Elkerton lbw b Kinnane 12

D Ensby c Lawrence b Kroehnert 36

N O'Connell not out 15

B Rankin b BJ Weatherstone 0

Extras (b 0, lb 3, w 0, nb 0) 3

ALL-OUT for 74

Overs: 24.2

FoW: 1-0(R Cotten) 2-0(A McLachlan) 3-11(B North) 4-11(H Woods) 5-11(MR McKee) 6-11(C Woods) 7-15(ZJ Cotten) 8-33(M Elkerton) 9-72(D Ensby) 10-74(B Rankin)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 8-3-15-5, BJ Weatherstone 7.2-3-17-3, AJ Kinnane 4-0-29-1, DJ Lucas 4-0-9-0, J Kroehnert 1-0-1-1