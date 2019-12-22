KRYPTONITE: Blanch bags five wickets to stun Brothers

WE's Nathen Blanch fires one in during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn East at the Ulmarra Showground on December 14, 2019.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE : Christmas has come early for Westlawn East after becoming the first side to beat Brothers in a regular season match for the year yesterday.

Proving to be Brothers’ kryptonite, Westlawn East have had their number this season after claiming a draw back in round three before taking an all-important 30-run win in the final game of 2019.

Leading the side’s attack with a five-wicket haul was Westlawn East captain Nathen Blanch (5 for 19 off 8 overs).

“It was a really big result. We were pretty impressed with it,” Blanch said.

“They haven’t lost a game in the regular season all year. It’s brilliant to be a part of the squad to do it.”

Brothers' Jake Kroehnert gets stuck in during the GDSC Premier League CRCA cricket match between Brothers and Westlawn East at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

But Blanch said his side was still far from perfect heading into 2020.

“Our batting still needs a bit of work. We need to be getting some bigger scores,” he said.

The win means even more to Blanch and his teammates after a thrashing from Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel last weekend.

“It’s good when you get on a dry wicket,” he said.

“Last weekend it wasn’t really ready and we struggled. This weekend we were firing.”

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Westlawn East made a slow start but their middle order and tail end stepped up for the side.

WE's Sam John has a go during the GDSC Premier League CRCA cricket match between Brothers and Westlawn East at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

“We chose to bat first to avoid being out in the midday heat. We struggled early on, losing a couple of wickets and they put pressure on ­tailenders to hang around, which they did,” he said.

“Chris Brophy (21) went out and put on a good late partnership with Matt Lobsey (11). That took us to a good total that was enough to bowl at.”

Sam John (39) and John Martin (22) led the scoring for Westlawn East as they reached 136 before they went in to bowl.

“It was a big bowling performance, especially in the heat,” Blanch said.

“The breeze picked up when we got out there. I bowled with the breeze and I was a bit quicker than usual. I feel like me and Shannon (Connor, 2 for 31 off 8) did a really good job early on. We decided to bowl our eight overs straight up and it paid off with the early wickets of Kallen Lawrence (12) and Beau Sevil (5).”

The fall of Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert (0) gave Westlawn East the momentum they needed to see out the game despite some late runs from Andy Kinnane (22), William Kerr (21) and Dylan Lucas (21).

Andy Kinnane's ball goes inches away from hitting the stumps against WE batsman John Martin during the GDSC Premier League CRCA cricket match between Brothers and Westlawn East at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

“After we got Jake out, we put the pressure on the young fellas,” Blanch said.

“They put up a fight at the end but Lobsey and Patty (Vidler) tightened up and young Jackson (Grieve) came on and got a big wicket late.”

The win lifts the joint venture side to within reaching distance of the top three.

“It was a good bonus before the Christmas break,” Blanch said.

“Hopefully, it’s set the tempo going into next year.”