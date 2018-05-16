Cruel twist in Frances Bean Cobain’s divorce

KURT Cobain's daughter Frances Bean has been forced to hand over one of her dad's famous guitars as part of her divorce.

The 25-year-old split from ex-husband Isaiah Silva in March 2016, after less than two years of marriage.

TMZ now reports the couple have finally reached a property agreement and Frances will also have to give her ex spouse one of her father's most famous guitars, The Sun reports.

The acoustic guitar Kurt Cobain used on MTV’s Unplugged in 1993 is said to be worth millions. Picture: Frank Micelotta

The instrument in question is a 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar which Kurt famously played during his iconic MTV Unplugged performance in 1993, just months before his death.

Isaiah claims his wife gave him the guitar as a gift but Frances refuted this, insisting in court documents she would never have handed over a "priceless family heirloom".

However, the daughter of Kurt and Courtney Love was keen to move on according to insiders, so gave up the fight, six months after their divorce was finalised.

Frances Bean Cobain and her ex-husband, Isaiah Silva. They were married for less than two years. Picture: AKM-GSI/Splash News

While Frances has lost the instrument, she had some success in that she doesn't have to pay spousal support, with Isaiah, 32, originally seeking $25,000 a month.

He will also have to pay for his own legal bills, despite hoping his ex would pay for them.

The star will also get to keep the home they had purchased together.

She’s moving on! Frances Bean Cobain at The Daily Front Row awards in Beverly Hills last month. Picture: Getty Images

Earlier this month, Frances opened up to the Daily Front Row about what her late father would think of her own music.

She said: "I don't have an answer for that because I don't want to speak on someone else's behalf".

Courtney Love, carrying baby Frances Bean, with Kurt Cobain at the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images

"I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out.

"That's all I would ask of anyone in my life."

This article has been edited and republished from The Sun with permission.