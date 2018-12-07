New boss to pull Kyle and Jackie O in line

There is a new boss in the Kyle and Jackie O studio.

Current senior producer Sonia Jahshan - known to listeners by her nickname Palestine - will take the top job as executive producer of the top-rating breakfast show in 2019.

Bravely taking on the job of wrangling Kyle Sandilands, Jahshan said she was looking forward to a new year and a new role at KIIS FM.

The Kyle and Jackie O show will have a new boss taking the helm in 2019. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"I'm excited to lead the producing team in 2019, and Kyle and Jackie (Henderson) have huge plans for their listeners in 2019 with more of the world's biggest stars, exclusive interviews and some big surprises," Jahshan said.

Jahshan will replace longstanding boss Bruno Bouchet, who announced last month that he would step down.

Sonia Jahshan has stepped up to the executive producer role. Picture: Supplied

Fans of the show know her as Palestine. Picture: Instagram/@soniajahshan

She will lead the producing team, creating content for the show. Picture: Instagram/@soniajahshan

Bouchet, who has championed Sandilands and Henderson since the inception of KIIS FM, said his relationship with wife Laura, who produces WSFM's Jonesy and Amanda show, was the reason for his decision to leave.

"Even though we are at the same network we are still competitors, and there have been times when there has been some odd moments," Bouchet told The Daily Telegraph.

"So in the end it's probably healthier for our relationship if I stepped away."

Former EP Bruno Bouchet left the show due to his relationship with his wife Laura, who also is a producer of a radio show.

Head of content for KIIS Derek Bargwanna said he was excited to have Jahshan at the reins for the popular show.

"Sonia's passion for creating great content for the Kyle & Jackie O show has made her a valued senior member of the team over the past two years, and her new role will ensure a smooth transition for the team in 2019," he said.

The announcement comesas the latest change at the station, with ARN revealing earlier this month that CEO Rob Atkinson will leave the business in early 2019.